    Updated:

    Three US Airlines Will Increase Their Flight Frequencies at Liberia Airport

    These are American Airlines, United Airlines and Jet Blue

    By TCRN STAFF
    Three US airlines will increase their operations during May, June and July at the Liberia airport, the terminal’s concessionaire reported. These are American Airlines, United Airlines and Jet Blue.

    In the case of the first airline, it will expand its daily frequency from Miami and go from two to three flights. Meanwhile, the route to Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, will increase from weekly to daily.

    The other two airlines

    United Airlines will move from a weekly flight from Denver, Colorado, and Newark, New Jersey, to twice a week. For its part, Jet Blue will also add one more frequency to its operations. The airline will have four weekly flights on its route from New York’s JFK airport.

    William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism, reacted to these announcements: “one of the institutional objectives to recover the visitation figures of 2019 is to attract new airlines, as well as increase frequencies of those that already operate in the country.

    Solid positioning of Costa Rica in the US market

    “This excellent announcement is a response to the solid positioning of Costa Rica in the US market. We will continue to work hand in hand with the private sector to increase the attraction of tourists to the country,” he said.

    César Jaramillo, general manager of Guanacaste Airport, added: “Airlines trust Guanacaste as an attractive and safe destination, which is reflected in traffic in April, 23% higher than the same month in 2019.”

