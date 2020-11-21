More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    This Christmas has to be different from the Christmas of the past ”, says Tico Health Minister

    By Beleida Delgado
    5
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    This Christmas has to be different from the Christmas of the past ”, says Tico Health Minister

    The arrival of Christmas is related to social gatherings and family parties, a situation that worries the...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Tips to Encourage Young Children to Read

    When your child is at the age to start reading and then you do not take that step yet, you are overwhelmed with questions, and you worry, it is very normal for you to feel that way
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Winds of up to 80 km / h in the Cordillera de Guanacaste, Tilarán, and Central Valley due to the influence of Hurricane Iota

    Due to the influence of Hurricane Iota, the Guanacaste mountain range, the Tilarán mountain range and some...
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    The arrival of Christmas is related to social gatherings and family parties, a situation that worries the authorities of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), who call to maintain social distancing measures and avoid an increase in infections of COVID-19.

    “We are still in a Pandemic and that should not be forgotten as we now enter the Christmas season,” said the executive president of the CCSS, Román Macaya, at a press conference this week.

    The official emphasized that there are records of increases in the number of patients with COVID-19 admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the last two weeks, according to the data, the current occupation is 70 percent of the beds destined for the care of the virus.

    “December is a month that we associate with family parties, meetings and all kinds of social activities,” said Macaya, reiterating that “we are still in a health crise, this Christmas has to be different, we have to always maintain the protocols of frequent handwashing, sneezing protocols, physical distancing, the use of the mask and everything we already know throughout of more than eight months of Pandemic that we must do to avoid our own contagion and that of others,” he said. For the Social Security authorities, it is necessary for people to maintain “self-care” measures to prevent the Christmas season from causing a rebound in COVID-19 infections.

    Much worry among authorities
    The medical manager of the CCSS, Dr. Mario Ruiz, said that “they are very concerned” about the increase in the number of health internments and mentioned that this week there were 220 people in an ICU and 23 transfers were made nationwide, this means that 23 seriously infected patients were transferred, who were in hospitals in the periphery and are now in national hospitals.
    “We are in a Pandemic, it continues and our responsibility is to provide the best possible care, but we ask the population to help us maintain distance and hygiene measures,” added Dr. Ruiz.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceKristin Hidalgo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleTips to Encourage Young Children to Read
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    This Christmas has to be different from the Christmas of the past ”, says Tico Health Minister

    The arrival of Christmas is related to social gatherings and family parties, a situation that worries the...
    Read more
    News

    Tips to Encourage Young Children to Read

    TCRN STAFF -
    When your child is at the age to start reading and then you do not take that step yet, you are overwhelmed with questions, and you worry, it is very normal for you to feel that way
    Read more
    News

    Winds of up to 80 km / h in the Cordillera de Guanacaste, Tilarán, and Central Valley due to the influence of Hurricane Iota

    TCRN STAFF -
    Due to the influence of Hurricane Iota, the Guanacaste mountain range, the Tilarán mountain range and some sectors of the Central Valley...
    Read more
    News

    Ivonne Cerdas won the Crown of Miss Costa Rica 2020 in an atypical Ceremony

    TCRN STAFF -
    In an atypical ceremony due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Ivonne Cerdas won the crown of Miss Costa Rica 2020. She beat nine...
    Read more
    Featured Event

    Costa Rica starts its “International Tourism Fair” with hopes of full Reactivation

    TCRN STAFF -
    Authorities and tourism entrepreneurs in Costa Rica began this Monday Expotur, the main fair of the sector...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tips to Encourage Young Children to Read

    News TCRN STAFF -
    When your child is at the age to start reading and then you do not take that step yet, you are overwhelmed with questions, and you worry, it is very normal for you to feel that way
    Read more

    Winds of up to 80 km / h in the Cordillera de Guanacaste, Tilarán, and Central Valley due to the influence of Hurricane Iota

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Due to the influence of Hurricane Iota, the Guanacaste mountain range, the Tilarán mountain range and some sectors of the Central Valley...
    Read more

    Ivonne Cerdas won the Crown of Miss Costa Rica 2020 in an atypical Ceremony

    News TCRN STAFF -
    In an atypical ceremony due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Ivonne Cerdas won the crown of Miss Costa Rica 2020. She beat nine...
    Read more

    “Separated Parents”, a Social Category that must be paid attention

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Being separated parents is imposed as a new social category to which it is necessary to pay attention
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »