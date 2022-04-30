More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    The United States Restores Travel Alert for Costa Rica to The Pre-￼pandemic Category

    The economic recovery of the Costa Rican tourism sector has been led by the United States

    By Beleida Delgado
    0
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    The Department of State of the United States of America restored to level 2 of 4 the travel recommendation to Costa Rica, a category in which the country was before the start of the pandemic.

    A very positive signal

    “This is a very positive signal for our most important market in terms of tourism, the United States,” said Gustavo Alvarado Chaves, Minister of Tourism. “One of the benefits is to favor the visit of groups of university students,” added the official, who also recalled that the economic recovery of the Costa Rican tourism sector has been led by the United States.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “In March 2022, the United States reported 134,443 tourists (85% of what was registered in March 2019), an excellent and encouraging result,” added the minister.The State Department’s travel alert will no longer be associated with the Covid-19 alert issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    Minister Alvarado, however, recalled the importance of completing the vaccination schemes against the virus responsible for Covid-19, as well as compliance with protocols in the face of a pandemic that has not yet ended.

    More information in the next link:

    https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages/CostaRica.html

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Previous articleTrillions of Dollars in Government Subsidies Drive Ecosystem Collapse and the Extinction of Species
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentBeleida Delgado -

    Trillions of Dollars in Government Subsidies Drive Ecosystem Collapse and the Extinction of Species

    ollaborate widely to raise awareness of the reputational, competitive, and investor benefits of subsidy disclosure, and support the development of international standards,
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER