The United States Restores Travel Alert for Costa Rica to The Pre-￼pandemic Category

The Department of State of the United States of America restored to level 2 of 4 the travel recommendation to Costa Rica, a category in which the country was before the start of the pandemic.

A very positive signal

“This is a very positive signal for our most important market in terms of tourism, the United States,” said Gustavo Alvarado Chaves, Minister of Tourism. “One of the benefits is to favor the visit of groups of university students,” added the official, who also recalled that the economic recovery of the Costa Rican tourism sector has been led by the United States.

“In March 2022, the United States reported 134,443 tourists (85% of what was registered in March 2019), an excellent and encouraging result,” added the minister.The State Department’s travel alert will no longer be associated with the Covid-19 alert issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Minister Alvarado, however, recalled the importance of completing the vaccination schemes against the virus responsible for Covid-19, as well as compliance with protocols in the face of a pandemic that has not yet ended.

