    The United States, Great Britain and Norway Will Contribute 20 Million Dollars to Payments for Environmental Services in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    The natural preservation policy that Costa Rica has developed for several decades continues to generate revenues and this past week the arrival of $ 20 million for environmental services was announced.

    It is about $ 10 million that will come from the LEAF Coalition, in which the United States, United Kingdom and Norway participate, as well as 19 private companies. Another $ 10 million, meanwhile, will come from a direct agreement between Costa Rica and Norway.

    The cooperation agreements were signed within the framework of the UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) held in Scotland and in which the Government participates with a large delegation.

    President Carlos Alvarado welcomed the news and stressed that it is a recognition of the country’s efforts against climate change and deforestation.

    The cooperation announcement comes after several days of Costa Rica’s participation in COP26.

    The summit also announced the alliance with Colombia, Panama and Ecuador to generate one of the largest marine protected areas in the world. This will interconnect the Isla del Coco with others such as Malpelo, Coiba and Las Galápagos.

    This Thursday, in addition, the country joined the declaration of nations that will reject the investment of resources in the exploitation of oil abroad.

