The United States Donates Three Unmanned Aircraft Systems to Costa Rica

The United States donated three unmanned aircraft systems for border surveillance and citizen security to the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) of the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security.

The donation and training for the operators of these systems was made by the Office of Anti-Narcotics Affairs, Citizen Security and Justice (INL) of the diplomatic legation in San José. Each system, model Raven RQ-11B, includes aircraft and two GCS ground support stations. The value of the donation is $ 520,000. The SVA has already used these systems with great success in border areas, to detect illicit landing fields and even to see irregular migratory movements.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Other donations

The United States has made numerous donations to Costa Rica in times of Pandemic, among them Washington donated just over 500,000 vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer / BioNTech.

The town of Rey Curré, located in the Brunca Region in the south of the country, received a series of supplies to prevent Coronavirus. The aid exceeds $ 15,000. It consisted of: 27 portable sinks, 200 cloth masks, 33 infrared thermometers,Gloves and masks, cleaning supplies: towels, soap, sanitizer gel.

Three field hospitals that made it possible to add up to 120 beds for COVID overflow in the units of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), along with 520 portable sinks to 81 educational centers in the different districts that make up the central canton of Alajuela, were also donated by the US Embassy.