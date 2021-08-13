More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    The United States Donates Three Unmanned Aircraft Systems to Costa Rica

    Enhancing the cooperation between the two countries

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The United States donated three unmanned aircraft systems for border surveillance and citizen security to the Air Surveillance Service (SVA) of the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Security.

    The donation and training for the operators of these systems was made by the Office of Anti-Narcotics Affairs, Citizen Security and Justice (INL) of the diplomatic legation in San José. Each system, model Raven RQ-11B, includes aircraft and two GCS ground support stations. The value of the donation is $ 520,000. The SVA has already used these systems with great success in border areas, to detect illicit landing fields and even to see irregular migratory movements.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Other donations

    The United States has made numerous donations to Costa Rica in times of Pandemic, among them Washington donated just over 500,000 vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer / BioNTech.

    The town of Rey Curré, located in the Brunca Region in the south of the country, received a series of supplies to prevent Coronavirus. The aid exceeds $ 15,000. It consisted of: 27 portable sinks, 200 cloth masks, 33 infrared thermometers,Gloves and masks, cleaning supplies: towels, soap, sanitizer gel.

    Three field hospitals that made it possible to add up to 120 beds for COVID overflow in the units of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), along with 520 portable sinks to 81 educational centers in the different districts that make up the central canton of Alajuela, were also donated by the US Embassy.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCitizen Movement Presses For the Advancement of the Law That Would Prohibit Oil Exploitation in Costa Rica
    Next article7% of New Public Employees must be of African Descent in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    MoneyGuillermo Agudelo -

    7% of New Public Employees must be of African Descent in Costa Rica

    The Government of Costa Rica signed this Tuesday the "Law of affirmative actions in favor of Afro-descendant People." Among...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER