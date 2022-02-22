More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    The Right Attitude that Allows Us Achieve Our Goals

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    I frequently hear in consultation about how to generate a firm character, which allows us to achieve those objectives that we are tracing in our lives. Next, I detail some pillars that I consider necessary to approach this topic:

    Integrity

    This one is about consistency and congruence. It is walking the path that is preached. It is that there is no difference between what you are and what you say you are. Integrity happens when there is a synchrony between what you think, feel, and what you do, both in public and in secret.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Integrity makes you transparent and people like transparent people. It undoubtedly generates trust, key in any human bond. Consequently, it helps to develop confidence.

    Intention

    The intention is the transparency that you give to the people around you about your real motivations. People in general, in my opinion, hate hidden agendas and motivations tinged with deception. The real motivations need to be clearly communicated.

    Capacity

    Capabilities refer to talents, skills, knowledge, communication skills, and style of relating to others. The person must become an expert in his area of ​​work, business, or life itself.

    Expertise in your area will give you self-confidence; the foregoing ends up generating a cascade effect, whereby the previous points you receive a greater approximation to others and therefore to your desires.

    Results

    People follow others because they believe that they will take them to a better place, they do so convinced that they will give results.

    Be careful with this point: it is not about being followed without clear objectives; you can become an example through authenticity that makes an impact by generating results. When a person lies or does not give the results they promise, they literally kill the credibility and confidence they have in themselves.

    We already have the points that mark the route for us, now, your recipe is personal. Be successful in your creation!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceYakun Víquez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleThe New Valentine’s Day is Enjoyed Alone
    Next articleObstetric Violence Is another Form of Gender Violence
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthBeleida Delgado -

    Obstetric Violence Is another Form of Gender Violence

    Obstetric violence is another form of violence that only women suffer, for the fact of being women,
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER