The Most Epic Mountains of Costa Rica

Costa Rica is dotted with mountains, volcanoes, and high cliffs. There are actually 368 peaks in Costa Rica and several of them are 3,000 meters above sea level. The views from its heights are spectacular, but only the brave, determined and adventurous will reap the benefits of such endeavor. You are one of them?

Here we show you the most epic peaks in Costa Rica:

Mount Chirripò

Mount Chirripò is the highest mountain in Costa Rica. At a staggering 3,819 meters above sea level. Located in the Talamanca mountain range, experienced hikers and climbers from all over Costa Rica and the world are drawn to this particular mountain because of the challenges and rewards it offers. However, a reservation must be made in advance to hike here and you can only stay for a maximum of three days. The views from above, especially at sunrise, will show you an image that you will never forget.

Cerro de la Muerte

The Cerro de la Muerte is the highest peak of Mount Chirripò. This is the hill that most hiking and climbing enthusiasts in Costa Rica seek to reach. On the way to the top, you will come across multiple and different ecosystems, including premontane and cloud forests. This area is also the favorite habitat of the resplendent quetzal and a number of exquisite birds.

To embark on such a great adventure, you need to plan ahead and be prepared for (the weather can be very cold at the top of the mountain) the potential and likely challenges, but don’t forget that standing at the top of the ‘hill of death ”will surely make you feel more alive than ever.

Cerro de Terbi

Located within the Chirripò National Park, Cerro de Terbi reaches its peak at 3,759 meters above sea level. For the avid adventurer, there are multiple hills within the Chirripò National Park to be conquered and this is one of the highest. From its high peaks, on a very clear day, you will be able to see both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

Irazu volcano

The summit of the Irazú volcano is 3,432 meters above sea level. However, unlike the previous three mountains and hills, this volcano is much more accessible. There is a one kilometer circular trail that takes you to the main crater and the Diego de la Haya, Playa Hermosa and La Laguna craters.

This is one of the most visited volcanoes and national parks in Costa Rica, so it’s a good idea to get there early. However, keep in mind that the temperature of this place can be close to zero degrees Celsius due to its high elevation.

Turrialba volcano

The Turrialba volcano rises 3,339 meters above sea level and is currently active. Due to its recent activity, the Turrialba National Park is currently closed to visitors. In recent years, this volcano had not been active since the late 1860s. This magnificent natural landmark is also home to a wide variety of ecosystems, plant life, and wildlife. If the volcano is inactive again, you cannot miss walking up this mountain and reaching the top, as it is a spectacular feat.

Cerro Kamuk

Cerro Kamuk is located inside La Amistad National Park, which is the largest natural reserve in Costa Rica. This expedition is only for the most adventurous and driven hikers. The only way to get to this majestic place is on foot. A guided hike to Cerro Kamuk usually lasts around six or seven days. During this time, you will experience the true wild side of Costa Rica.

Cerro Buena Vista

It is the moderately most challenging hike to the top of the hill, it is 3,492 meters above sea level. The walk, the views along the way and at the top are spectacular. During the hike, you will also enjoy a mystical cloud forest, oak and perennial and a subalpine forest.

You will see some of the famous volcanoes of the Central Volcanic Mountain Range, as well as panoramic views of the South Central Pacific. The round trip hike to Cerro Buena Vista is approximately six hours.