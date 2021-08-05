More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    The Digital Footprint: An Online Double-edged Sword

    When you’re using the Internet, you are always being tracked, so be careful to leave a positive online identity

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    The Digital Footprint: An Online Double-edged Sword

    Everyone that uses the Internet creates his/her digital footprint. All comments made on social media, the news article you...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Happiness Levels in the World: Current Status

    Is having enough money to cover your basic needs and material desires help you live a relatively happy life?...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The World of Work Has Changed Forever and this Includes Costa Rica

    The COVID-19 Pandemic has shaken humanity out of its complacency. People have started seriously looking into the way they...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Everyone that uses the Internet creates his/her digital footprint. All comments made on social media, the news article you share, even the purchases you make online generate a personal data trail. This data trail reveals a detailed frame of who you are and what you like and is considered valuable for being monetized by the so-called “free” services and apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and so-on. When you’re online, you are being tracked with all the pages you  click on to.

    Costs and benefits of data trails

    When sites know what you search, they send more relevant ads for products and services according to your appeal. When accept to allow cookies from websites, they record this and can make your next visit faster and less repetitive.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Digital footprints can be searched and shared by other people. So if something that you thought you were sending as a private message can easily be viewed by a larger audience, this could go to extremes and be embarrassing or hurtful, and worst of all, once it’s on the WWW, it’s there forever.

    How does this work?

    When you visit a website, it collects information about you by installing cookies on your phone, tablet, or computer browser. This information includes your IP address (Internet Protocol, a unique address that identifies a device on the internet or a local network), your login details, and anything else about you that you reveal or gets posted about you.

    When you choose to post on social media platforms, sign up for newsletters or text alerts, or agree to install cookies by clicking “Accept” on a cookie consent banner on a website, you are leaving a data record of your activity.

    It is basically your online reputation. What you say online can impact your life. And managing your data trail isn’t only about privacy and data security. Employers, schools, and law enforcement could use your online activity on social media to make character assessments and more. So, it’s important to keep your online identity positive. Imagine what someone might think about you based on your actions online.

    Not aware

    People may not always be aware of the digital footprint they are creating. Examples of hidden data collection include websites that install cookies without telling you, mobile apps and sites that use geolocation to determine your location, and social media ads or news sites that profile you based on your likes, shares and comments to serve you advertisements that relate to your interests. So now that you know more about the ways you’re leaving a data trail on the Internet, the next step is to keep your reputation positive and your data secure.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleHappiness Levels in the World: Current Status
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    The Digital Footprint: An Online Double-edged Sword

    Everyone that uses the Internet creates his/her digital footprint. All comments made on social media, the news article you...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Solutions to Food Waste Are Wanted and Needed in Costa Rica

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Did you know that a third of the food the world produces is thrown away each year? Yes; a third of the food produced...
    Read more

    Banning the Use of Gas and Hydrocarbons Would be a Historical Mistake in Costa Rica

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    The College of Geologists of Costa Rica expressed its opposition to the bill that seeks to prohibit the exploitation of oil and natural gas in the country.
    Read more

    Investigations Continue On Pre-Columbian Spheres In Costa Rica

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    In Costa Rica, another enigmatic pre-Columbian stone sphere was recently found in perfect condition. It was the workers of a farm located in the...
    Read more

    The Netherlands Eliminates Mandatory Quarantine For Costa Rican Travelers And Classifies The Country As “Low Risk”

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Starting this Friday, all Costa Rican travelers flying to the Netherlands (Holland) will be exempt from mandatory quarantine. This, after the European country lowered...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER