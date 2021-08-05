More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Promotes Law to Prohibit Oil Exploitation

    Currently, in Costa Rica oil exploration and exploitation is banned until 2050 by means of a Presidential decree

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Promotes Law to Prohibit Oil Exploitation

    The Government of Costa Rica promotes a bill in Congress that seeks to prohibit the exploration and exploitation of...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    The Digital Footprint: An Online Double-edged Sword

    Everyone that uses the Internet creates his/her digital footprint. All comments made on social media, the news article you...
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Happiness Levels in the World: Current Status

    Is having enough money to cover your basic needs and material desires help you live a relatively happy life?...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Government of Costa Rica promotes a bill in Congress that seeks to prohibit the exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas, in order to consolidate the country’s international “leadership” in environmental matters, as it transpired this past week.

    The Executive has control of the legislative agenda in the extraordinary sessions of Congress, so it decided to give priority for discussion and even a possible vote in the coming days to the bill called Law to advance the Elimination of the Use of Fossil Fuels in Costa Rica and Declare the National Territory Free of Oil and Gas Exploration and Exploitation.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    This initiative will allow “continuing exercising world leadership in environmental matters and placing ourselves at the forefront of environmental policies,” said the Government of Carlos Alvarado in a statement. “The approval of this initiative will express our country’s willingness to continue along the path of contributing to the global goals to combat climate change and progress towards the promotion and use of sustainable energy,” added the Executive.

    Costa Rica, a “world icon” in environmental protection

    At present, in Costa Rica oil exploration and exploitation is banned until 2050 by means of a presidential decree, which could be revoked by any president who deems it appropriate. That is why the current government is promoting the prohibition by means of a law. This initiative received the support of a group of 150 non-governmental organizations and companies that make up the Costa Rica Free Drilling Movement, which believes that the law would make the Central American country a “world icon.”

    “This bill does not represent any short-term interest but rather the interest of protecting the treasury of our country from a very bad investment in technologies that are declining and are reaching their expiration date at a global level,” declared the former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and leader of the negotiation of the Paris agreement, the Costa Rican Christiana Figueres.

    Towards a more sustainable economy

    The lawyer and spokesman for the Costa Rica Free Drilling Movement, Álvaro Cedeño, assured for his part that Costa Rica has all the necessary tools to continue growing and reactivating the economy through sustainable initiatives and proposals. “We have the opportunity to celebrate the bicentennial (of independence) as a world icon that sets the tone and trend towards the best possible future. This position allows us not only to direct attention to the country, but also resources to continue promoting reactivation projects sustainable economy, and opens spaces for our knowledge to be exported and serve as a guide to many other countries,” he said.

    What’s your opinion?

    Here in TCRN we would like to know your point of view on the matter, and share it with other readers, let us know what you think?

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThe Digital Footprint: An Online Double-edged Sword
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Promotes Law to Prohibit Oil Exploitation

    The Government of Costa Rica promotes a bill in Congress that seeks to prohibit the exploration and exploitation of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Shark Watching Generates Up to Us $ 14 Million Annually in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Shark watching is one of the main attractions of the Cocos Marine Conservation Area. In fact, this is the practice that attracts 77% of...
    Read more

    Less Forest Fires Are Registered this Year in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    forest
    Read more

    Costa Rica has 54 Species of Hummingbird, the Most Flower-Pollinating Bird in the World

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica Rica has the privilege of being one of the countries on the continent where there are more hummingbird species, with 54 species...
    Read more

    Visit the Pacific of Costa Rica: Whales Will Roam the South Zone Ocean until August

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Transient cetaceans of the Pacific travel the coasts of the southern part of the country in these months of July and August. The sighting...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER