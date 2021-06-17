The Central American Bank For Economic Integration Will Accompany El Salvador In The Process Of Adopting Bitcoin

The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) announced this past Monday that it will work together with the Government of El Salvador to provide advice on the launch of the new cryptocurrency scheme using Bitcoin.

At a press conference, CABEI’s executive president, Dr. Dante Mossi, highlighted that “the Bank, always attentive to the needs of its member countries, not only in the provision of loans, but also in technical assistance, we hope that this is the first step to develop a series of actions that allow the implementation of new forms of business in the Central American region”.

A great initiative

“This is great news for the region. We are very proud to be the first to receive the request of the Government of El Salvador in this transformative process and that today makes history again, being the first country to adopt bitcoin as the official currency,” said Mossi.

President Mossi also noted: “In this technical assistance, we are selecting experts to advise on how to implement said reform, including risk assessment, regulation, financial education, investment plan, among other issues.”

“The efforts of the CABEI team will be led by its financial manager, accompanied by other areas, to provide effective and timely support. For the Government, the counterpart will be the Ministry of Finance and the Central Reserve Bank”, said the head of CABEI, at the end of the information space with media of the Central American region.