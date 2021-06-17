More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    The Central American Bank For Economic Integration Will Accompany El Salvador In The Process Of Adopting Bitcoin

    Through technical assistance, CABEI's accompaniment begins to implement the new currency method

    By Beleida Delgado
    17
    0

    Must Read

    TravelBeleida Delgado -

    Costa Rica Awaits You With One Of The Best Beaches In The World

    The Manuel Antonio National Park, the beach of the same name, prevails among the tastes of its visitors.
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    Top 10 Useful Homework Help Websites

    Studying can become an overwhelming and challenging task at times. Although the internet offers countless resources to students, finding the right one is not as easy as you might think
    Read more
    SpiritualTCRN STAFF -

    Open Ears, Open Minds, Open Hearts

    “I can’t say with 100% certainty that I’m hearing from a saint or someone who has passed, but the things I hear often make a lot of sense and give me a sense of calm.”
    Read more
    Beleida Delgado

    The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) announced this past Monday that it will work together with the Government of El Salvador to provide advice on the launch of the new cryptocurrency scheme using Bitcoin.

    At a press conference, CABEI’s executive president, Dr. Dante Mossi, highlighted that “the Bank, always attentive to the needs of its member countries, not only in the provision of loans, but also in technical assistance, we hope that this is the first step to develop a series of actions that allow the implementation of new forms of business in the Central American region”.

    A great initiative

    “This is great news for the region. We are very proud to be the first to receive the request of the Government of El Salvador in this transformative process and that today makes history again, being the first country to adopt bitcoin as the official currency,” said Mossi.

    President Mossi also noted: “In this technical assistance, we are selecting experts to advise on how to implement said reform, including risk assessment, regulation, financial education, investment plan, among other issues.”

    “The efforts of the CABEI team will be led by its financial manager, accompanied by other areas, to provide effective and timely support. For the Government, the counterpart will be the Ministry of Finance and the Central Reserve Bank”, said the head of CABEI, at the end of the information space with media of the Central American region.

    Resonance Costa Rica

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleBe Careful With What You Collect When Cleaning Rivers And Beaches
      Next articleOpen Ears, Open Minds, Open Hearts
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      TravelBeleida Delgado -

      Costa Rica Awaits You With One Of The Best Beaches In The World

      The Manuel Antonio National Park, the beach of the same name, prevails among the tastes of its visitors.
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Glass Is the Best Example of a Circular Economy

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      World Environment Day 2021, marked the start of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
      Read more

      Costa Rican Worldwide Company Conditions Quepos Dock to Streamline the Pink Snapper Production Process

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The Industrias Martec company invested US$ 200,000 in the Quepos dock to streamline the production and logistics process for the commercialization of pink snapper,...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Passes Law To Attract Foreign Pensioners and Rentiers with Capital of $ 150,000

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rican deputies approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign annuitant or pensioner must invest to...
      Read more

      Remote Working Does Not Decrease Business Productivity

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      First of all, let’s start by recognizing that there are tasks that cannot be done remotely. Also, let’s think of the people who have...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »