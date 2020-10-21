The BPM Festival has announced its return to Costa Rica in 2021, for the second annual Tamarindo, CR edition slated for March 3rd – March 7th. To pair with the date reveal, the world-renowned festival brand has also shared the recap video from the 2020 edition, which took place in January of this year before COVID slowed the events industry to a halt.

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2020 [‘Thank You’ Video]:

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2021 [Presale Registration]: bit.ly/BPMCRPRE

The BPM Festival: Costa Rica [Press Release]: bit.ly/BPMCRPR

Fans can register now for pre-sale access for a chance to win backstage passes, meet & greets & more. Costa Rica is now open for tourism, and The BPM Festival is working hand in hand with local authorities, with full-scale events expected to return to the country in March of next year. Should plans shift, tickets will be transferable to future editions, however, if fans request their money back, 85% refunds will be granted.

For more information send an email to: [email protected]