More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    The BPM Festival Returns to Costa Rica in 2021

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The BPM Festival Returns to Costa Rica in 2021

    The BPM Festival has announced its return to Costa Rica in 2021, for the second annual Tamarindo, CR edition slated for March 3rd - March 7th
    Read more
    EconomyHéctor Méndez -

    Guava Producers in Costa Rica take Important steps for Exporting the Fruit

    The improvements made to the infrastructure and equipment of the Food Processing and Marketing Center (CEPROMA) in Río Grande de Paquera
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Aeromexico Resumes its Flights to Costa Rica

    Aeroméxico restarted its operations at the Juan Santamaría International Airport this Sunday,...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The BPM Festival has announced its return to Costa Rica in 2021, for the second annual Tamarindo, CR edition slated for March 3rd – March 7th. To pair with the date reveal, the world-renowned festival brand has also shared the recap video from the 2020 edition, which took place in January of this year before COVID slowed the events industry to a halt.

    The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2020 [‘Thank You’ Video]: 

    The BPM Festival: Costa Rica 2021 [Presale Registration]: bit.ly/BPMCRPRE

    The BPM Festival: Costa Rica [Press Release]: bit.ly/BPMCRPR

    Fans can register now for pre-sale access for a chance to win backstage passes, meet & greets & more. Costa Rica is now open for tourism, and The BPM Festival is working hand in hand with local authorities, with full-scale events expected to return to the country in March of next year. Should plans shift, tickets will be transferable to future editions, however, if fans request their money back, 85% refunds will be granted.

    For more information send an email to: [email protected]

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleGuava Producers in Costa Rica take Important steps for Exporting the Fruit
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The BPM Festival Returns to Costa Rica in 2021

    The BPM Festival has announced its return to Costa Rica in 2021, for the second annual Tamarindo, CR edition slated for March 3rd - March 7th
    Read more
    Economy

    Guava Producers in Costa Rica take Important steps for Exporting the Fruit

    Héctor Méndez -
    The improvements made to the infrastructure and equipment of the Food Processing and Marketing Center (CEPROMA) in Río Grande de Paquera
    Read more
    Travel

    Aeromexico Resumes its Flights to Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    Aeroméxico restarted its operations at the Juan Santamaría International Airport this Sunday, October 18th, with three flights...
    Read more
    Awareness

    Vehicle License Plate Restriction Eliminated for Weekends

    TCRN STAFF -
    The sanitary vehicle restriction will be suspended during the weekends and the circulation schedule will be extended...
    Read more
    Travel

    Costa Rica Is Promoted As a Sustainable Tourist Sanctuary

    TCRN STAFF -
    Tourism of Costa Rica launches this campaign on the occasion of the 130th anniversary since the order...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Create an Impactful Resume and Capture Employers’ Attention

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The curriculum has always played a decisive role when it comes to finding a job, as it is the cover letter of the candidates for the position
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Open Air Borders to All Countries of the World as of November 1st

    News Beleida Delgado -
    Costa Rica will open air borders to all countries in the world as of November 1st, four months after it began allowing...
    Read more

    Five Valuable Lessons from the Pandemic on Savings and Investment

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Despite the crisis the country is experiencing, which was aggravated by the pandemic, experts agree that maintaining the habit of saving is...
    Read more

    Costa Rica-Panama Land Border Continues to be Blocked After Almost Two Weeks

    News Beleida Delgado -
    The Tico-Panama land border continues to be blocked after almost two weeks, despite the fact that allegedly, some carriers had the intention...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »