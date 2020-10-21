So your exams are over and you desperately need to unwind. All the tension and stress that has built up over the past couple of months is crushing you like a wrecking ball. You need to reset your mind and body before moving on to the next phase of your academic career. The sleepless nights, the relentless studying, and the excruciating exhaustion of it all is finally catching up to you.

You were willing to rebuff all relishes to solve GMAT practice tests, but now that the nightmare is over, it’s time for you to embark on a rejuvenation mission.

So what’s that one activity that can give you all of these things together?

Travel, of course!

Here’s how taking vacation post-exams will help you ease your mind and body.

Get out of your home – finally! Do you remember the last time you had a blast with your friends? If you’re struggling, our point is proven. Months before your exam, you’re compelled to lock yourself up with your books and notes and keep all rejoicing at bay. That makes it even more imperative for you to escape your boundaries and take a vacation after your exams. Your mind and body need a good bout of relaxation to prepare for more pressure, otherwise, you will be pushed to breaking point. Distancing yourself from your home and regular space can help you forget about all the stressful things in your life and thrive once again.

Slow down

In the period leading up to the exams, you have overworked your brain completely. All the late-nights and intense study sessions, while necessary for you to complete your lessons, do not do wonders for your mental health. You’re anxious, exhausted, and nervous all the time, which cumulates an intense amount of pressure on your central nervous system. You’re going a hundred miles an hour, trying to revise and re-revise your lessons. When you travel, however, you slow down and try to take in the good things in life- something that boosts your happy hormones and keeps you feeling energetic.

Step outside

During exam season, you’re mostly locked up in your room, wearing your PJs and slogging away at your notes. But once all that’s over, you have the chance to go outside and bask in resplendent sunshine. Engaging in physical activities raises adrenaline levels and helps out a skip in your step. Or, you can simply chill on a beach and enjoy the rush of waves skimming your feet.

4. Leave your electronics behind

Your laptop is your best friend during exams. You spend an unhealthy amount of time on your computer, trying to work out lessons and solving questions. Leave all that behind when you visit an exciting location after your exams. Explore, roam, and inhale the adventure in the air as you switch off all your electronics and simply revel in the beauty of nature.

5. Healthy eating is a must

We usually turn towards junk food during our exams because it’s a stress-buster. But it’s also extremely unhealthy and can cause severe problems in the future. Traveling to different places allows you to treat your palate to foreign delicacies, and witness the culinary wonders of the world.

6. Make new friends

Human beings are social animals. You need to talk to someone to feel properly relaxed, and traveling offers you a great opportunity to do exactly that. Meet new people, hang out, and celebrate the little joys of life. Learn about new cultures, lifestyles, and beliefs to expand your mind and broaden your perspectives. Or, you could also reconnect with your old pals and take a bike trip to the mountains. There’s nothing better than taking a long vacation with your best friends.

7. Freedom

We tend to get stuck in a rut during exams. But a vacation can set the record straight once again. From being cooped up in your room to spreading your wings and flying outside- traveling can help you feel like an entirely new person. Dismantle your routine to build something completely new for yourself. Do what you want, and enjoy life to the fullest in your post-exam vacation.