Costa Rica Is Promoted As a Sustainable Tourist Sanctuary

Tourism of Costa Rica launches this campaign on the occasion of the 130th anniversary since the order of construction of one of the country’s cultural symbols and whose first stone was laid in January 1891, the National Theater of San José and with the seal of safe destination granted by the WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council).

The campaign will start on the new digital screens of the Teatro Real in Madrid, which on September 18th begins its new season with the production “Un Ballo in Maschera”, as a cultural “twinning”. Rafael Amargo, Manu Guix and Sylvia Schwartz become in the ambassadors of the campaign that shows the main values and natural attributes of Costa Rica through dance, music and singing, and that will last from September 2020 to March 2021.

Costa Rica, the Country of Pura Vida, is the best option for a sustainable tourism model and the place where European travelers have the opportunity to enjoy a long-distance trip to pamper the body, mind and soul in this “new normal”.

Tourism of Costa Rica launches the Costa Rica Sustainable Tourism Sanctuary campaign “Discover our natural culture.” A campaign that addresses cultural aspects of both countries, through the union of two national symbols such as the National Theater of Costa Rica and the Royal Theater of Madrid together with three Spanish artists of dance, music and song: Rafael Amargo, Manu Guix and Sylvia Schwartz.

This year, the National Theater of San José, symbol and the pride of culture and the arts in Costa Rica, celebrates the 130th anniversary since its construction was ordered. Under the slogan “Discover our natural culture”, there have been spots in which the three Spanish artists are the ambassadors of the campaign and share performance with the nature of Costa Rica, that is, with the sounds and images of the forests, the coasts and the fauna of the country.

This campaign will be broadcast on the 52 multimedia screens of the Teatro Real de Madrid from September 18, 2020 to March 2021 with three different spots, and an estimated audience of more than 200,000 viewers throughout the Real season. As well as in programmatic actions on mobile phones and social networks to carry the message beyond the theater itself.

“Win a trip to Costa Rica”

In addition, communication is reinforced with the creation of an intuitive and responsive landing page where a quiz is hosted to participate in a raffle for a trip to Costa Rica for two people www.visitcostarica.es

Finally, it is important to note that in July the air connections between Madrid and San José with Iberia were reactivated, without forgetting that, in that same month, the country of Pura Vida obtained the “Safe Travels” seal – WTTC – which accredits it as a suitable destination, with necessary protocols and health measures to travel in this context of “Covid-19”.

“In the diversity of nature and the people of Costa Rica, each species and each cultural identity is important, and all together create a melody full of life.”

Campaign videos on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-STAkkYbldD3RcyXJ8HMQ