The 7 Most Beautiful Towns in Costa Rica

We all know the natural virtues of Costa Rica, a country of beauty and richness not comparable to any other country in the world. Tourism there is a way of life: natural parks, beaches, volcanoes… and also charming towns, which is what we are going to talk about today. We have made a selection of 7 of them for you.

1. Puerto Viejo de Talamanca

212 kilometers away from the Costa Rican capital, San José, is this municipality on the Atlantic coast. It is a popular tourist destination known in the surfing community for having the largest and most powerful wave in Costa Rica, called ‘Salsa Brava’. It is also a site of beautiful beaches, such as Playa Chiquita, Playa Negra and Punta Uva, which are some of the most spectacular in Costa Rica, and which can be found between Puerto Viejo and Manzanillo.

2. Tortuguero

As its name suggests, this place has a lot to do with turtles. And it is, in fact, famous for the nesting of turtles on its beaches. There are also numbers of monkeys, frogs, iguanas, fish, crocodiles, manatees, pumas and many other species of animals.

3. Bribrí

Very close to the border with Panama we find this indigenous stronghold of Costa Rica, a must-see and where you can enjoy great natural treasures, such as the Volio Waterfall. It has more than 7,000 inhabitants and bears the name of Bribrí precisely because that is the name of the indigenous ethnic group that inhabited it, and which still does so in part today.

4. Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa is a very small town but with a lot to offer; its white sand beaches, on the one hand, and dozens of natural activities, on the other hand. In addition, it is considered another of the surfing meccas in the country, thanks to its particular waves.

5. Bad Country

This is another small beach village, very close to the aforementioned Santa Teresa town although, in this case, Mal País is much quieter and less developed. In this sense, Mal País has preserved its serene atmosphere, even as nearby towns have become more commercial. If you want to avoid the big crowds, this is the perfect place.

6. Montezuma

Another of the towns that you should not miss is Montezuma, which was originally a small fishing village. It is located within high cliffs and a jungle where streams pour their waters in perfect arches to create the incredible Montezuma waterfalls. In its downtown, tourists can delight in its charming wooden houses, as well as its vibrant daily life. Today, Montezuma is known for its bohemian attitude and its residents with great artistic talents.

7. Nosara

Nosara is a quiet beach community, ideal for nature lovers. It is located in a very particular place because that is where the turtles meet the monkeys. It is also a serene and unspoiled corner of Costa Rica, which has enjoyed both the protection of the national park system and the efforts of local citizens, who maintain impeccable beaches and ensure hundreds of hectares of interspersed protective forest with small-scale development.