The 5 Most Traditional Desserts of Costa Rica

Today, we want to show the recipes for these 5 traditional desserts of Costa Rican cuisine, which you can easily prepare from the comfort of your kitchen.
Arroz con leche (Rice in milk)
It is a very popular dessert, made with rice, condensed milk, and sweeteners like cinnamon and raisins.
Preparation:
-Boil 3 cups of rice in 3 cups of milk and another 3 of water.
-Add cinnamon, hibiscus, cloves and fig leaves.
-When the mixture thickens, add half a cup of raisin milk.
-Add the evaporated milk, sugar and condensed milk.
-You can add a little eggnog.
Chiverre empanadas
It is a traditional Costa Rican dessert; a classic for the Easter season.
Preparation:
-Beat 3 sticks of butter together with a small box of sweet cream.
-Add 3 cups of flour and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon.
-Mix the dough with your hands and form circles for the empanadas.
-Place chiverre honey in the center of each circle and close each wrap.
-Bake the empanadas until golden brown.
Prestiños
It is a crispy and traditional dessert. Our grandmothers used to prepare them in every occasion.
Preparation:
-Sift 3 cups of flour and a pinch of salt.
-Add 1 egg to the flour and beat.
-Add water until a dough forms.
-Form small balls and place them in a container and refrigerate 1 hour.
-Stretch each ball and form circles.
-Fry each circle in hot oil until golden brown.
-Drain and garnish with sugar and honey.
Cajetas de coco (Coconut boxes)
They are delicious snacks, ideal for sharing with the whole family.
Preparation:
-Heat 250 grams of butter, 2 cups of condensed milk and 2 cups of grated coconut.
-Stir the mixture and let it brown.
-Remove from heat and add 15 powdered Maria cookies.
-Reheat on the fire until it thickens.
-Make the dough into balls and line them with coconut.
Churchill
It is a delicious and refreshing dessert, prepared in the most traditional way.
-Crush ice and add syrup to taste.
-Add condensed milk, powdered milk, ice cream and cones.
Our great advice: Go ahead and prepare these typical Costa Rican desserts in your own kitchen!