The 5 Most Traditional Desserts of Costa Rica

Today, we want to show the recipes for these 5 traditional desserts of Costa Rican cuisine, which you can easily prepare from the comfort of your kitchen.

Arroz con leche (Rice in milk)

It is a very popular dessert, made with rice, condensed milk, and sweeteners like cinnamon and raisins.

Preparation:

-Boil 3 cups of rice in 3 cups of milk and another 3 of water.

-Add cinnamon, hibiscus, cloves and fig leaves.

-When the mixture thickens, add half a cup of raisin milk.

-Add the evaporated milk, sugar and condensed milk.

-You can add a little eggnog.

Chiverre empanadas

It is a traditional Costa Rican dessert; a classic for the Easter season.

Preparation:

-Beat 3 sticks of butter together with a small box of sweet cream.

-Add 3 cups of flour and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon.

-Mix the dough with your hands and form circles for the empanadas.

-Place chiverre honey in the center of each circle and close each wrap.

-Bake the empanadas until golden brown.

Prestiños

It is a crispy and traditional dessert. Our grandmothers used to prepare them in every occasion.

Preparation:

-Sift 3 cups of flour and a pinch of salt.

-Add 1 egg to the flour and beat.

-Add water until a dough forms.

-Form small balls and place them in a container and refrigerate 1 hour.

-Stretch each ball and form circles.

-Fry each circle in hot oil until golden brown.

-Drain and garnish with sugar and honey.

Cajetas de coco (Coconut boxes)

They are delicious snacks, ideal for sharing with the whole family.

Preparation:

-Heat 250 grams of butter, 2 cups of condensed milk and 2 cups of grated coconut.

-Stir the mixture and let it brown.

-Remove from heat and add 15 powdered Maria cookies.

-Reheat on the fire until it thickens.

-Make the dough into balls and line them with coconut.

Churchill

It is a delicious and refreshing dessert, prepared in the most traditional way.

-Crush ice and add syrup to taste.

-Add condensed milk, powdered milk, ice cream and cones.

Our great advice: Go ahead and prepare these typical Costa Rican desserts in your own kitchen!