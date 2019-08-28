Working for a green company is high on the list of requirements for many employees, as new research by 4imprint.co.uk has found. Employees value companies that care about the environment, with an outstanding 52% of workers feeling that working for a green company is either somewhat important; and a further 32% feeling that working for a green company is extremely important.

Other studies point to the fact that working for an ethical company can have a significant effect on productivity and morale in the workplace. Fortunately, there are many simple ways to make your company more eco-friendly. This includes switching to digital processes, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, and improving the insulation in your business premises.

You can find many eco-friendly promotional products in the UK -take a look at the following link if you’re looking for eco-friendly promotional products for your next event. As the infographic by 4imprint shows, making your workplace more eco-friendly is a fantastic way to reduce your carbon footprint, minimize environmental harm, and improve productivity and morale in the workplace.