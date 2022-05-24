More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Signe Zeikate: The First Lady of Costa Rica Who Was Born in Latvia

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Signe Zeikate is 49 years old and was born in Latvia. She has worked as an economist for 20 years at the World Bank and now she will be the First Lady of Costa Rica, due to her marriage to the President of the Republic. In that same institution, her husband Rodrigo Chaves worked for 30 years also as an economist.


    When the now President of the Republic was a presidential candidate, his campaign team shared a video that was published prior to the February 6 elections: “I am committed to collaborating with Rodrigo so that Costa Rica becomes a prosperous country again. Trust him”, says Zeikate in the video. Signe has a daughter with Rodrigo Chaves, called Isabella and they have been together for 10 years.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.


    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleDo Masks Contribute to the Problem of Microplastics in Lung Tissue?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Do Masks Contribute to the Problem of Microplastics in Lung Tissue?

    The most commonly found was polypropylene, which is also the most common material used to make masks.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER