Signe Zeikate: The First Lady of Costa Rica Who Was Born in Latvia

Signe Zeikate is 49 years old and was born in Latvia. She has worked as an economist for 20 years at the World Bank and now she will be the First Lady of Costa Rica, due to her marriage to the President of the Republic. In that same institution, her husband Rodrigo Chaves worked for 30 years also as an economist.



When the now President of the Republic was a presidential candidate, his campaign team shared a video that was published prior to the February 6 elections: “I am committed to collaborating with Rodrigo so that Costa Rica becomes a prosperous country again. Trust him”, says Zeikate in the video. Signe has a daughter with Rodrigo Chaves, called Isabella and they have been together for 10 years.

