More
    Search
    Money
    Updated:

    Scotiabank Enables Apple Pay in Costa Rica

    A more secure and private way to pay with iPhone and Apple Watch

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Scotiabank, a financial institution with 189 years of presence in the world and 26 years of operations in Costa Rica, today offers its customers: Apple Pay, a more secure and private payment method that helps customers avoid delivering their card to pay someone else, touch physical buttons, or exchange cash, and use the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

    Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure by authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or the device’s passcode, as well as a unique one-time dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in supermarkets, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Security and privacy

    Security and privacy are the foundation of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple’s servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored on the secure element, an industry-standard certified chip designed to store payment information securely on the device.

    Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, just open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add Scotiabank credit cards. Once a customer adds a card on iPhone or Apple Watch, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all the rewards and benefits that Scotiabank cards offer.

    banner

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleSleep Myoclonus or Hypnic Shaking: More Common than You Think
    Next articleCosta Rica Is Designated the Best Tourist Destination Of 2021 in Mexico and Central America
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentGuillermo Agudelo -

    Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific Receives an Economic Boost of 1 Million

    The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) approved a $ 1 million cooperation to conserve biodiversity and the use...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER