Scotiabank Enables Apple Pay in Costa Rica

Scotiabank, a financial institution with 189 years of presence in the world and 26 years of operations in Costa Rica, today offers its customers: Apple Pay, a more secure and private payment method that helps customers avoid delivering their card to pay someone else, touch physical buttons, or exchange cash, and use the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

Customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure by authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or the device’s passcode, as well as a unique one-time dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in supermarkets, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Security and privacy

Security and privacy are the foundation of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple’s servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored on the secure element, an industry-standard certified chip designed to store payment information securely on the device.

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, just open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add Scotiabank credit cards. Once a customer adds a card on iPhone or Apple Watch, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all the rewards and benefits that Scotiabank cards offer.