Scientist Find Similarities Between Plant Roots and Cancer Cells

Just as the roots of plants penetrate the earth, so do cancer cells in healthy tissues, revealed today a scientific study, after establishing a clear similarity.According to the journal Nature Communications, dynamics unfold with a screwed-up movement of cells in malignant tumors.

Remarkable similarities

Cancer cell specialists were able to verify that although the mechanism is much faster in plants, it has remarkable similarities to that performed by cells located in the vicinity of the tumor to expand.In metastasis, malignant cells also attach themselves to healthy tissues to corrupt them and spread the disease, experts say.

“With the same spiral movement that plant roots develop, abnormal cells expand their space of influence and make a tumor grow,” the researchers emphasize.The scientists who participated in the project believe that studying this process in depth can advance new approaches to cancer treatment.