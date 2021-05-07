More
    Scientist Find Similarities Between Plant Roots and Cancer Cells

    Bothdynamics unfold with a screwed-up movement of cells

    By TCRN STAFF
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Scientist Find Similarities Between Plant Roots and Cancer Cells

    Just as the roots of plants penetrate the earth, so do cancer cells in healthy tissues, revealed today a scientific study, after establishing a clear similarity.According to the journal Nature Communications,
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Canada Approves Use of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine From Age 12

    Canada on Wednesday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Coronavirus vaccine for ages 12 and up, becoming the first country to authorize it for people so young.
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Any Woman in Costa Rica Who Requires Emergency Contraception May Request It at No-cost in a Social Security Center

    Among the side effects that the drug could cause are symptoms (rare) similar to those caused by oral contraceptives
    Just as the roots of plants penetrate the earth, so do cancer cells in healthy tissues, revealed today a scientific study, after establishing a clear similarity.According to the journal Nature Communications, dynamics unfold with a screwed-up movement of cells in malignant tumors.

    Remarkable similarities

    Cancer cell specialists were able to verify that although the mechanism is much faster in plants, it has remarkable similarities to that performed by cells located in the vicinity of the tumor to expand.In metastasis, malignant cells also attach themselves to healthy tissues to corrupt them and spread the disease, experts say.

    “With the same spiral movement that plant roots develop, abnormal cells expand their space of influence and make a tumor grow,” the researchers emphasize.The scientists who participated in the project believe that studying this process in depth can advance new approaches to cancer treatment.

