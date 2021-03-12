Don José Uriel Delgado, better known as “Chepito”, is the oldest Costa Rican in the country and has just turned 121 years old.

This gentleman was born in Piedades de Santa Ana on March 10, 1900.

For 27 years he has lived in the Home for the Elderly located in Piedades.

The senior center became his home and there he shares daily with other older adults.

Don Chepito‘s life is full of activities, he exercises, goes to therapy, plays games and fulfills the role of all the other companions in the home.

