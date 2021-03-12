Mexico legalizes the production, consumption and distribution of marijuana. The Mexican Chamber of Deputies approved the law on Wednesday. In this sense, the Mexican authorities approved with 316 votes in favor and 129 against the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis. It transpired that this new rule will regulate the cultivation, production, consumption, distribution, industrialization and sale of marijuana for personal consumption.



A radical change



So, this represents a radical change in drug policies worldwide; and it starts a multimillion dollar market that is already contested by large companies. With this decision, Mexico becomes the third country in the world, after Uruguay and Canada; to fully regulate the marijuana market.

Strong positive impact

It is believed that this new law will have a considerable impact because Mexico is one of the main producing countries of the plant; and because it suffers from endemic violence linked to drug trafficking, which has left millions of victims. It was known that the debate lasted more than four hours and the General Health Law and the Federal Penal Code were also reformed.

During the debate, those who supported the initiative stressed that the prohibitionist policies were imposed by the US; Through the so-called “war on drugs,” it caused greater damage in Mexico than the consumption and trafficking of these substances. On the contrary, the deputies who voted against it warned that legalization “will threaten” the health of families.