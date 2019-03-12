The oldest man in Costa Rica is on birthday. José Uriel de Los Ángeles Delgado Corrales was 119 on March 10th. Better known as “Chepito”, this Sunday (yesterday) José celebrated his birthday in the companion of his friends from the elderly home of Piedades de Santa Ana, where he has lived for 25 years.

“‘Chepito, you are celebrating your birthday today!’ I said earlier, and he said: ‘Yes!’ I asked him ‘Do you know how many?’ And he replied: ‘Many!'”, commented one of the workers in charge of the senior center, Dadiany Dimatteo.

This Sunday, they celebrated the birthday of “Chepito” with a party, where they took the Cimarrona to the oldest Tico. “We see him dancing and smiling, although he does not know how old he is, nor does he remember that he is the longest man in the country, he lives with joy every day that goes by.

We see him getting better; he sleeps well, listens well and he speaks well, although he may not be able to maintain a fluent conversation, it costs him a little to open his tiny eyes”, said Dimatteo.

According to the civil office record, José Uriel was born on March 10th, 1900; that is why he is considered to be the oldest person in Costa Rica. Some months ago, he underwent surgery for an inguinal hernia (which gave him problems for eating), a process from which he has recovered satisfactorily.

Happily, his companions comment that he is even in better conditions and more talkative than before.