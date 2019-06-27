A campaign of the San Carlos Hospital (HSC) seeks to combat the mosquito that infects many people in winter when the caps, canoes, bags, and fruit shells are filled with water and become breeding grounds for this insect.

“We are part of the community and we have the conviction that we fight the threat of the mosquito that transmits Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya, that is why we join the people of our town to motivate cleanliness in homes, in the community, and in the Huetar Norte Region”, commented the Lic. Isabel Zúñiga Castro, head of the Social Work Service of the HSC.

“The YO CUIDO A… (I CARE OF…) campaign is strengthened if you eliminate mosquito breeding sites that harm the community so much”, affirmed Herber Alfaro Alpizar, president of the Health Board.

The Social Work team of the HSC encourages the community to turn the tires into pots, bottles in trash cans, and reusable containers in lamps since many of these items become breeding places and threaten the health of people if they are not given proper handling.

The alliance against the Aedes aegypti mosquito is made up of Social Work, Health Board, and Communication Unit of the HSC. Audiovisuals will be available on the Facebook homepages of HSC, Los Chiles Hospital, and Enrique Baltodano Hospital in Liberia.

These actions are part of the institutional compliance issued by the Medical Management and the Ministry of Health that seeks to reduce the Aedes aegypti mosquito infestation.

To finish the current issue, you should know that during the 1st quarter of 2019, in the hospitals of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), 900 people were treated for Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya.