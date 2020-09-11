Starting in November, Russia will begin the application of vaccines against the Coronavirus for high-risk groups, announced the Minister of Health of that country, Mikhail Murashko.

In August, that nation became the first to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. This occurred two months after the human clinical trials began, generating questions from experts in the international community about the safety and efficacy of immunization.

Last week, Moscow clinics began receiving supplies of the vaccine. In this context, a union of independent teachers asked its members to take a stand not to be forced to receive the Sputnik V vaccine. While for the personnel of the Armed Forces it is an order. The final Phase III trials involve about 40,000 people.

Since September, doctors and teachers will be among the first to be offered the vaccine on a voluntary basis, authorities have said, a provision that has the support of President Vladimir Putin. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that injections of the vaccine will be mandatory for all military personnel.