Each Country Has a Hero. Do You Know Which Costa Rica’s Is?

Each country has its characteristics, its purposes, culture, values ​​and its characters in history, its heroes who left indelible marks.

Costa Rica has a very special one and it is Colonel Nicolás Aguilar Murillo, that is why every September 10 they pay homage to him.

Declared a National Hero by the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica in 1892 and ratified as such on September 30, 2013.

Aguilar Murillo, was a prominent military man, passionate about poultry, who was born on September 10, 1934, in Barva de Heredia. Son of exemplary parents, Agustín Aguilar and María Murillo.

From a very young age he joined the Army of Costa Rica, he was exactly 22 years old. It is worth mentioning that within the Army he reached the rank of colonel.

Among other achievements, his participation in the National Campaign of 1856-1857 against the filibusters of William Walker, La Virgen and San Carlos, had a fight in numerical inferiority against physically superior enemies.

Some time before, the colonel faced a large number of enemies in the Combat of the Trinidad (year 1856), where he recovered a cannon, assassinating the sentinel who tried to shoot the Costa Rican comrades.

Characteristic of bravery and courage in wars, both in 1856, in 1892, during the government of Rafael Yglesias Castro, where he was declared a National Hero, which is why he received a medal and a pension of 60 pesos in his favor.

This declaration as a hero was not completed by law, so the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica proceeded to ratify it in 2013, taking into account his date of birth.

It turns out that after having participated in the National Campaign, he went to his hometown of Barva, where he dedicated himself to agriculture.

It was in Barva, where he lived in poverty until his death in 1898.

It is worth mentioning that, the last year 2019, as a joint initiative of the Government of the Republic, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), the Ministry of Culture and Youth (MCJ) and the Municipality of Barva held a contest for artists nationals, to present their appropriate design proposals for a monument in homage to Colonel Nicolás Aguilar Murillo.