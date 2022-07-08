Regulation for Digital Nomads is Ready and Will Be Signed into Law Very Soon in Costa Rica

After months of waiting, the Digital Nomad Regulation would be ready, which would allow the formal arrival of remote workers in Costa Rica. The document would be signed very soon, as confirmed by William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

“The digital nomad regulation is ready, and it is ready to be signed,” Rodríguez said. “It is ready because both Migrations, as well as us, the MEIC, and the National Chamber of Tourism, got together and did the work that had not been done in eight previous months,” Rodríguez added.

Fine-tuning the regulation

This regulation should have been ready the previous November, however, its first draft was rejected by several sectors because it contained a series of impediments to the arrival of long-stay tourists.