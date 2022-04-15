More
    Real Estate Trend in Costa Rica for 2022 Leans Towards Spaces with Open Green Areas and Pet-Friendly

    Projects must be technologically transformed to attract the buying population

    This 2022 the trends in the Costa Rican real estate sector respond to current lifestyles, after two years of pandemic in which many people left the offices to work from home. The market is growing and the last five years have been marked by quality products, affordable prices and foreign investment.

    Given this new panorama left by Covid-19, the main trends this year are projects with green areas, open spaces, trails, pet-friendly and with multiple facilities in the same project.

    An ideal destination for foreigners


    Costa Rica is positioning itself worldwide as an ideal destination for foreigners looking for a place to live after their retirement. Even the Government has made efforts so that these investors turn their eyes to the country.

    To follow the 2022 trend, the sector must transform technologically and digitally, especially if it is to attract the population that can work permanently from home. Green and sustainable projects are also in vogue; those that have space to grow organic vegetables and develop projects that leave less of a negative footprint. Lastly, Zúñiga recalled that the value for money must persist in order to remain actively in the market.

