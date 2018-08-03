Ever since marijuana was legalized in some countries, there has been a buzz about how it can be used for medicinal purposes. The research is still ongoing to make it more effective, but the THC factor is what makes it slightly intolerable. THC is tetrahydrocannabinol which gives that stoned feeling after using weed. A better alternative though is in place and it is completely legalized: hemp.

Hemp extracted oil has become a craze these days. Of course, not as a drug, but because of its unmatched health benefits. CBD or Cannabidiol is a compound that is extracted from the cannabis plant. Researchers and the FDA have made clear that this compound has minimal content of THC. The oil that is used in HempWorx CBD Oil Products is totally free of THC.

Is CBD the same as marijuana?

This is probably one of the frequently asked questions by people who have never used body care products that have hemp as its main ingredient. No, CBD is not the same as marijuana. Let’s break it down further so that you have a better understanding.

Both CBD and THC are present in marijuana and hemp. The difference is that THC overpowers CBD in marijuana which is why you get high after having weed. However, that does not happen with hemp. Hemp has just 0.3% of THC and much a higher content of CBD. CBD is actually the good element that has made hemp much more acceptable than marijuana.

Why such a fuss about hemp oil?

There is no denying that hemp oil has multiple health benefits. In fact, it has not only made its way into the health products for humans but also pet care products too. So, you can understand how popular hemp has become. Let’s take a closer look at the multiple facets of hemp and how it has revolutionized health concerns: Works as a natural pain relief – Be it chronic pain or stiffness in joints, hemp oil can work its magic and relieve you from that pain in a jiffy. It is often used to treat chronic inflammation these days.

– Be it chronic pain or stiffness in joints, hemp oil can work its magic and relieve you from that pain in a jiffy. It is often used to treat chronic inflammation these days. Better skin in fewer days – G one are the days when you had to use numerous skin-care products to keep your skin soft and supple. Hemp oil has the ability to tighten the skin texture and acts as an anti-aging agent. If there are cracks or dried skin anywhere, be assured that they would go away quickly.

one are the days when you had to use numerous skin-care products to keep your skin soft and supple. Hemp oil has the ability to tighten the skin texture and acts as an anti-aging agent. If there are cracks or dried skin anywhere, be assured that they would go away quickly. Promotes heart health – A few drops of hemp oil a day can keep heart diseases away. That has become the latest mantra for people who have already used hemp oil. Studies show that the oil has the ability to dilate arteries and also protect the damage of blood vessels. Not only that, it can reduce the size of clogged blood vessels too and keeps the blood pressure in check.

The introduction of hemp has definitely been a feather in the cap of researchers and doctors. Investing in the hemp program can be just what you need to boost your health and earn money at the same time. This gem of a find has already made its mark in the health sector. It is only a matter of time before it spreads its wings in other industries as well.