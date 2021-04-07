More
    Search
    Awareness
    Updated:

    Project That Helps Street Youth to Rejoin the Tico Society Requests Your Support

    We can all help to solve this poignant social problem

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Project That Helps Street Youth to Rejoin the Tico Society Requests Your Support

    Reducing the young population that lives on the streets and helping them to reintegrate into the Tico society, is...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Discover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience

    Sunsets in Costa Rica are glorious at any time of the year, just by seeing a sunset you will...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Authorities Announce That They Have Already Secured the Necessary Doses to Vaccinate the Entire Population

    More than 159 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in the country this week, with the announcement that 115,380...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Reducing the young population that lives on the streets and helping them to reintegrate into the Tico society, is the objective of the Matías Family project, an initiative that offers intra-family support so that people can get back on track in their lives.

    Through this program, four or five young people live together in the same house in a family nucleus, which allows them to understand the other cases and try together, as a family, to redefine their life projects and face their social environment.

    The project has managed to stay alive thanks to the charity of the people, so the population is invited to support this cause, so that more young people can have the necessary resources for a dignified coexistence during the process.

    Support is needed to carry on


    “The needs are all that a family has, rent and basic services must be paid every month, food, we have material needs; but also a need for companionship. People can come and share with the boys one night, even use virtual shapes and share in a social bubble”, said William Chacón, manager of the Matías Family project.

    Food, clothing, hygiene items, basic services and accompaniment are some of the needs that need to be attended to. If you wish to collaborate, you can do so through the following accounts:

    IBAN account: CR62015201001040241681
    Current account: 001- 0402416-8
    ID: 1-1161-0309
    Phone: 8833-3302

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleDiscover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Project That Helps Street Youth to Rejoin the Tico Society Requests Your Support

    Reducing the young population that lives on the streets and helping them to reintegrate into the Tico society, is...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Do It Foundation” Donates Wheelchairs to Thousands of Costa Ricans with Disabilities

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    With the aim of improving the quality of life of disabled people, the “Do It Foundation” has benefited hundreds of Costa Ricans who need...
    Read more

    Life Counts on You

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    Dear readers, I will begin by saying that this time I will talk about a tough topic that many do not want to face:...
    Read more

    Abortion Is an Issue that Attracts Controversy

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    It is an important year to celebrate the achievements of women, not only because the world needs good news but because there are many...
    Read more

    50% capacity in Churches and Line to Receive Communion, New Measures Approved for Religious Activities

    Awareness TCRN STAFF -
    The Ministry of Health endorsed a change in the rules for the celebration of religious activities, for example, it was authorized to expand the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »