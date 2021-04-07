Discover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience

Sunsets in Costa Rica are glorious at any time of the year, just by seeing a sunset you will have a unique relaxation and proof of this is Playa Carrillo. This beautiful beach is located in the North of the Pacific Ocean of Costa Rica, very close to Playa Sámara, about 50 km from the town of Tamarindo. It is an ideal place for adventure tourism, enjoying beautiful beach moments throughout the year.

Location of Playa Carrillo.

This beach is full of palm trees and white sand. Puerto Carrillo or Playa Carrillo is a small coastal town that belongs to the province of Guanacaste on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. The town is known for its relaxed atmosphere and is considered a good vacation spot even for Costa Ricans, especially during the vacation period. It generally focuses on visitor services and supplies. You can find everything you need for a pleasant vacation.

How to get to Playa Carrillo?

To get to Playa Carrillo by car take Highway 150, a well paved road between the coastal access point and the nearby town of Nicoya. Tourists who do not have access to a car can reach Playa Carrillo by bus.

Playa Carrillo is a spectacular natural attraction

It is a more pristine beach, which makes it a much more attractive place. There are few buildings in the area and instead of the beach being lined with shops, it is lined with palm trees, this is one of its tropical appeal.

This beach also has a large parking area. Some picnic tables are also available. The waves are generally small, since the beach is located in Bahía Carrillo, a bay protected by rocky headlands. Playa Carrillo is a good option for families with small children or for beach lovers who prefer much calmer waters.

What other activity can you practice in Carrillo beach?

Here you can also practice yoga, horseback riding or explore the natural pools which form at high tide at the southern end of the beach. You also have the option to head for the southern end of the bay where it goes up the hill towards the town, here you will find a perfect viewpoint to enjoy the Costa Rican sunset.

Did you know that Playa Carrillo has been awarded the Ecological Blue Flag. Which means for travelers that they can enjoy one of the cleanest beaches in the country when they visit. Finally, discover everything that Carrillo has for you. Escape from the ordinary and check out all the experiences that await.