    Costa Rica Achieves Record Number of Beaches with Ecological Blue Flag

    By TCRN STAFF
    With the inclusion of the Blanca, Virador, Sombrero, Nacascolo and Prieta beaches this morning, the Ecological Blue Flag Program in Costa Rica reached a total of 138, the highest number ever reported in a one-year period. These beaches are all on the Papagayo Peninsula, and their certification required the coordination of the tourism sector in the area.

    Guaranteeing correct eco-management


    “Actively participating in the Ecological Blue Flag Program in the beach category and having obtained five awards, (…) allows us to focus our efforts on guaranteeing the correct management of water, energy and solid waste resources; as well as in the protection of the flora and fauna of the area”, said Manuel Ardón, Senior Director of Operations and Vice President of Peninsula Papagayo.

    In total, during the 2020 Ecological Blue Flag Program, the province of Limón obtained 18 flags, Guanacaste 46 and Puntarenas 74. And more are to come!

    Previous articleCosta Rican Authorities Make a Call Not to Relax Sanitary Protocols Due to the Increase in COVID-19 Cases
