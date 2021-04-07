More than 159 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in the country this week, with the announcement that 115,380 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech arriving on Costa Rican yesterday.

These are in addition to the first 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca, purchased by the country through the COVAX system and arriving this Wednesday, the World Health Organization confirmed.

The use of this drug is authorized for use in our country on February 26th, after the analysis of the different aspects of quality, effectiveness and safety. The arrival of new vaccines will make it possible to speed up vaccination, thanks to the reduction in the time of second dose reserves. In total, the country acquired one million vaccines through the COVAX mechanism.

Still making agreements



Although Tico health authorities affirm that the necessary anticovid vaccines have been purchased for the entire population, Costa Rican diplomats abroad are actively searching for COVID-19 related medicines as was announced with the cases of India and Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.