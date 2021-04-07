More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Authorities Announce That They Have Already Secured the Necessary Doses to Vaccinate the Entire Population

    More than 159 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 arrive in the country this week

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Discover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience

    Sunsets in Costa Rica are glorious at any time of the year, just by seeing a sunset you will...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Authorities Announce That They Have Already Secured the Necessary Doses to Vaccinate the Entire Population

    More than 159 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in the country this week, with the announcement that 115,380...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Do You Know Well What You Eat?

    Food is more than what we consume, therefore we must know everything that is behind the harvest or when...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    More than 159 thousand vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive in the country this week, with the announcement that 115,380 doses of Pfizer / BioNTech arriving on Costa Rican yesterday.
    These are in addition to the first 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca, purchased by the country through the COVAX system and arriving this Wednesday, the World Health Organization confirmed.

    The use of this drug is authorized for use in our country on February 26th, after the analysis of the different aspects of quality, effectiveness and safety. The arrival of new vaccines will make it possible to speed up vaccination, thanks to the reduction in the time of second dose reserves. In total, the country acquired one million vaccines through the COVAX mechanism.

    Still making agreements


    Although Tico health authorities affirm that the necessary anticovid vaccines have been purchased for the entire population, Costa Rican diplomats abroad are actively searching for COVID-19 related medicines as was announced with the cases of India and Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceJeffry Garza
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleDo You Know Well What You Eat?
    Next articleDiscover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Discover Playa Carrillo, a Unique and Unforgettable Experience

    Sunsets in Costa Rica are glorious at any time of the year, just by seeing a sunset you will...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Do You Know Well What You Eat?

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Food is more than what we consume, therefore we must know everything that is behind the harvest or when to serve it on your...
    Read more

    Attention Tico Women: Let’s Take Care of Our Nutrition 365 Days a Year!

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Every decade, the social changes that are experienced make for lifestyles to evolve. An example that the this evolution is also penetrating in the...
    Read more

    In Costa Rica, Horses Heal Pain and Sadness

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    When María Lourdes caresses the shiny brown coat of "Presidente" at a park in Costa Rica, an energy travels through her body and explodes...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Registers a 113-year-old Patient Recovered From COVID-19

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica registers a 113-year-old patient recovered from COVID-19, he is the oldest person who has overcome SARS-CoV-2 in our country. The record was...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »