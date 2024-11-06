In Costa Rica, people over 45 years old face significant obstacles to accessing the job market. Despite their extensive experience, social and economic barriers continue to limit their employment opportunities. With a population projected to reach 17% of older adults by 2043, the inclusion of this group in the labor market is increasingly urgent.

The hiring of people over 45 years old and/or older adults creates a diverse, equitable, inclusive, and enriching environment that drives both personal and professional growth for all employees of the company.

The inclusion of this population within the workforce in companies entails benefits such as: leveraging their experience, knowledge, leadership skills, commitment, greater stability, and loyalty towards the companies they work for.

Costa Rican Gerontological Association (AGECO)

In this context, the Costa Rican Gerontological Association (AGECO) recognized Grupo EULEN for the third consecutive year in the category “Conditions for Employability: Hiring or Supporting Self-Employment,” for its continuous commitment to the inclusion of people over 45 years old and recruitment processes that eliminate any form of discrimination.

Grupo EULEN, a company with 25 years of service in Costa Rica, dedicated to providing specialized services, has implemented diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that offer greater employment opportunities to this sector of the population.

Magdalena Méndez, head of Human Resources at Grupo EULEN Costa Rica, mentions: “Companies in our country must take on the role of promoters of opportunities for this group, leveraging their experience and knowledge as a reference for the new generations.”

In 2024, Grupo EULEN Costa Rica has hired more than 80 people over the age of 45. Currently, 45% of their workforce (450 employees) belong to this group, working in areas such as maintenance, security, cleaning, and others. The company, a leader in specialized services, continues to promote policies that ensure a safe and discrimination-free work environment, regardless of the age of its employees.

Méndez adds: “Looking ahead, we are working hand in hand with local governments and non-governmental entities to continue incorporating more people from this social group; thanks to this effort, we also received recognition from the Municipality of Alajuela on October 18, in virtue of our inclusion and hiring policies for people over 45 years old.”

According to the Continuous Employment Survey (ECE) of the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), between June and August 2024, 24,922 men and 15,108 women over 45 years old were unemployed.

Law to Promote Employment Opportunities for People Over 45

Considering the above, it becomes even more relevant with the enactment of Law No. 10079, known as the “Law to Promote Employment Opportunities for People Over 45,” which aims to improve employability conditions for this age group; as well as the urgency for more companies to adopt hiring policies that include this segment of the population.

