Pococí Will Have a “Canton Brand” to Relaunch its Local Economy and Tourism

The economic crisis that has hit the country in recent years and intensified with the Pandemic has the Caribbean region of Costa Rica– dependent on tourism – as one of the most affected.

To renew investments and attract visitors, the Municipality of Pococí decided to develop its own brand. Through the idea of a “canton brand”, the attractions of the area will be presented.

Pococí Fluye

The plan is called “Pococí Fluye” (Pococí Flows). The local government, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the private sector of the area participated in its creation. Although the plan includes several economic axes, the main bet is made with tourism. To do this, Pococí presents its natural riches and highlights its proximity to the national capital, San José.

A Canton of abundance

“Pococí is a canton that captures, it is a canton of abundance, we have a growth potential that we want to take advantage of and together with the private sector, show the world our treasures so that they visit us and fall in love with this land,” said the local mayor Manuel Hernandez.

To further promote “Pococí Fluye“, the Municipality appointed some ambassadors. Among them are the Santos, Cariari and Pococí Femenino soccer teams. The Local Chamber of Commerce and Tortuguero tourism entrepreneurs will also join the ranks.