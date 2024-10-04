More
    Platform Invites Nationals and Migrants to Collect Coffee or Drive Buses in Costa Rica

    There are hundreds of positions available

    Are you looking for a job? Discover the opportunities as coffee pickers and bus drivers in Costa Rica.Numerous companies in the agricultural and transportation sectors have 16,000 job openings for coffee pickers for the 2024-2025 harvest, and 1,500 positions for bus drivers for regular routes.

    This was announced by the Csaem project (Health Coverage and Employment Access for the Migrant Population), which invites both nationals and migrants—among them, asylum seekers—to participate in the recruitment processes.The agricultural harvest is currently at its peak. All interested individuals should approach the regional offices of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

    Also to the offices of the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (Icafé) in the areas of CotoBrus, Pérez Zeledón, Los Santos, and Turrialba, or directly contact the coffee companies and producers.Likewise, to the organizations focused on other agricultural products in Puntarenas, Huetar Norte, and Guanacaste.

    And the transportation?

    Meanwhile, individuals interested in vacancies in the transportation sector can contact the National Chamber of Transportation at the email [email protected] or approach the regular route companies in the various communities across the country.

    “Through the Csaem project in partnership with the Ministry of Labor, we see these job opportunities as a way to ensure, generate, and provide assistance to the populations that need it the most.”

    “We encourage the national and foreign population residing in the country to take advantage of these job opportunities and at the same time to register on the platform www.ane.cr, where they can create a profile and apply for the job opportunities that the platform offers.”

    “All of this within the framework of the Employability and Human Talent Strategy – Brete.” “This type of job offers will soon be available to everyone.” JonatanMonge, head of the Labor Migration Department of the Employment Directorate of the Ministry of Labor, noted.

    Requirements to apply

    Currently, and thanks to the reform of Article 128 of the Refugee Persons Regulation, anyone in a refugee status or with an ongoing application will be able to obtain a provisional work permit.This reaffirms the same social, labor, and health guarantees as those of a Costa Rican citizen in the labor market.

    Requirements to apply for a job in Costa Rica:

    Identification document. (national ID, Dimex, refugee card)

    Workleave. (migrants and refugees)

    National or foreign driver’s license (in case required)

    Csaem is a project coordinated by Spanish Cooperation in Costa Rica and executed by the Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy. (Mideplan). It is funded thanks to European Union funds in Costa Rica.

