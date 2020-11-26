Pineapple (Ananas sativus), has several applications in natural medicine. It is a source of chemical elements necessary for the life and health of the human organism.

“This fruit is used with great advantages in fevers, as a refresher, and above all as a germ killer and toxin eliminator.

Furthermore, pineapple has positive benefits in acidosis, since the blood that is in a normal state must always have a slightly alkaline reaction, and there are several foods that help to preserve this adequate reaction; Among these, pineapple is one of the most convenient … Hence this fruit, as part of a regular diet, is a benefit against acidosis and an excellent tonic.

This fruit has a high percentage of cellulose, superior to many other fruits; This means that it is a good bulking food, useful to help prevent or cure constipation, that is, being the most benign and gentle natural laxative in the world.

Those who suffer from gastric and intestinal disorders, especially the colon, should take a certain amount of pineapple juice daily, and even better if it is mixed with papaya juice.

No medicine that man has continually manufactured can equal a daily serving of tasty fresh non-packaged pineapple, to maintain the entire organism in natural conditions, pineapple also gives good results in the treatment of nervous asthma, for this simply take a certain portion of pineapple each day.

Women who suffer from lack of menstruation due to poor ovarian function will do well to use this aromatic fruit daily until it is regularized. For people who suffer from diseases of the bladder, protests, urethra and kidney and gallbladder stones, pineapple is a very beneficial ally. Diabetics can also use it, but in moderation.

Pineapple contains iodine, this element being the specific and physiological exciter of the thyroid glands; and to combat any endocrine deficiency of this organ, pineapple juice is excellent.

“The pineapple juice that has not reached maturity, constitutes a good diuretic and vermifuge. But also a slice of ripe pineapple, eaten on an empty stomach for a week, serves the same purpose.

Likewise, liver conditions, especially inflammation, yield to the action of this fruit

Due to its content of vitamins, fats, proteins, carbohydrates and important mineral elements, it is a general tonic and a magnificent organism purifier; so it is used for anemia, neurasthenia, and problems with the nerves.

Throat Conditions

Pineapple juice has the power to quickly dissolve the false membranes that form in the throat during diphtheria, the indications that must be followed to treat this disease are as follows: the pineapple must be cut into pieces ; the juice must be squeezed and placed in a perfectly washed container with pre-boiled water. You should proceed to gargle this content. Gradually the membranes that surround the throat will dissolve.

Cases have been seen in which fresh pineapple juice has been given to 6-month-old babies as a supplement to breast milk, with excellent results.

For many years, singers have believed that pineapples are of great value in the prevention of infections of the larynx, pharynx, mouth, as well as a good remedy for sore throat.

You should eat as much of this fruit as you can. The effect will always be wonderful.