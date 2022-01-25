Orchids of Costa Rica: A Worldwide Spectacle

The orchids of Costa Rica are the most recognized flowers in the world. In the country, about 1,400 species of orchids grow, of which 20% are endemic, that is, they do not live anywhere else on the planet.

Costa Rica is known for the variety of natural resources that captivate everyone’s eyes, this country is known worldwide for being the home of the “Guaria de Turrialba“, one of the plants with the most beautiful flowers in the world and the “Guaria Morada”, the national flower. Here, the collection of miniature orchids is one of the largest and most renowned.

The Orchidaceae family is the largest in the plant kingdom, with approximately 800 genera and 28,000 species distributed on all continents. That is why, this year 2022, the Royal Botanic Garden of Kew, will exhibit the best Costa Rican natural wealth: the orchids, chosen to resume the exhibition for merits of the country in everything related to environmental conservation.

The diversity and characteristic color of Costa Rica will be highlighted at the 2022 Princess of Wales Conservatory. It is noteworthy that this recognition to Costa Rica is additionally received after already receiving the Earthshot Award granted by Prince William of England and the Royal Foundation due to the efforts of Costa Ricans in the preservation of the environment.

Suspended two years ago

The Orchid Festival had a recess of almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, despite this, for the first time Costa Rica will be the main attraction. In reality, the activity was scheduled for last year 2021, but this will be the right time for it to be carried out; for event organizers this year was inspired by an escape from the winter weather of the UK, to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Costa Rican refuge and biodiversity.

It is worth noting that the event will be from February 5th to March 6th, as we mentioned earlier, in the so-called Princess of Wales Conservatory, a 4,500-square-meter exhibition hall designed as a set of greenhouses capable of reproducing up to 10 different climatic zones, computer controlled in a labyrinth of glass and ecosystems.

The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, is a public entity supported by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs of the United Kingdom and is dedicated to research and education in botany at an international level, in an extension of 120 hectares, between the communities of Richmond upon Thames and Kew, in South West London.

In case you didn’t know…

Costa Rica donated 250 plants of 200 native species to the United Kingdom in 2021; Of the 200 species of orchids donated, the director of the Lankester Botanical Garden highlighted different varieties of the Guaria Morada -national flower- such as the White, colorless, or the Guaria Turrialba, one of the most beautiful in the world.