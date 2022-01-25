As of February 1st Stadiums in Costa Rica Reopen With 60% Capacity

It was recently announced through an official statement that the first division stadiums in the country should close their doors due to increases in the peaks of Covid-19 infections caused by the different variants that are currently circulating in the country. The information was issued through the government cabinet of the national executive.

However, for the fans of the king of sports, we bring good news, because this restriction will last less than expected and it is February 1st, the stadiums will have permission to reopen their doors with only 60% capacity for matches.

Confirmed information

This same information was ratified by the president of the Unafut Julian Solano who made it known, assuring that the intention of the organizations with sporting purposes that make life in the country is that for the fourth day they can count on a 60% capacity for hold the meetings.

It is important to note that these actions are in response to the acceleration of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. These restrictions brought with them the suspension of a series of political, artistic, cultural and of course sports events that would take place in the country during these days, the action known as vehicular curfew was also launched. However, the country’s authorities are again beginning to give certain relaxation measures in different parts of the country.

Tico Sports continue despite restrictions

The re-opening in principle was planned to be carried out in its entirety on Friday, February 4th, since in view of the election process that the country is going to take; the same activity would not take place on the 6th, since this corresponds to the electoral cycle in the country.

Finally, these are the matches that are expected for the championship on that date:

Guanacaste vs Grecia

Cartagines vs Sporting.

Herediano vs. Saprissa.

Guadeloupe vs. San Carlos.

Jicaral vs Santos.

Perez Zeledon vs Alajualense.