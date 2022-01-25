More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    As of February 1st Stadiums in Costa Rica Reopen With 60% Capacity

    As ratified by the President of the Unafut Julian Solano

    By TCRN STAFF
    15
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    It was recently announced through an official statement that the first division stadiums in the country should close their doors due to increases in the peaks of Covid-19 infections caused by the different variants that are currently circulating in the country. The information was issued through the government cabinet of the national executive.

    However, for the fans of the king of sports, we bring good news, because this restriction will last less than expected and it is February 1st, the stadiums will have permission to reopen their doors with only 60% capacity for matches.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Confirmed information

    This same information was ratified by the president of the Unafut Julian Solano who made it known, assuring that the intention of the organizations with sporting purposes that make life in the country is that for the fourth day they can count on a 60% capacity for hold the meetings.

    It is important to note that these actions are in response to the acceleration of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. These restrictions brought with them the suspension of a series of political, artistic, cultural and of course sports events that would take place in the country during these days, the action known as vehicular curfew was also launched. However, the country’s authorities are again beginning to give certain relaxation measures in different parts of the country.

    Tico Sports continue despite restrictions

    The re-opening in principle was planned to be carried out in its entirety on Friday, February 4th, since in view of the election process that the country is going to take; the same activity would not take place on the 6th, since this corresponds to the electoral cycle in the country.

    Finally, these are the matches that are expected for the championship on that date:

    Guanacaste vs Grecia

    Cartagines vs Sporting.

    Herediano vs. Saprissa.

    Guadeloupe vs. San Carlos.

    Jicaral vs Santos.

    Perez Zeledon vs Alajualense.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceDaysi Romano TCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleOrchids of Costa Rica: A Worldwide Spectacle
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    As of February 1st Stadiums in Costa Rica Reopen With 60% Capacity

    It was recently announced through an official statement that the first division stadiums in the country should close their...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER