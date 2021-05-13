More
    Orchid from Costa Rica Flourished in Singapore’s Famed “Gardens by the Bay

    A beautiful Tica Guaria Morada orchid bloomed in the Far East

    By TCRN STAFF
    Orchid from Costa Rica Flourished in Singapore's Famed "Gardens by the Bay

    Singapore’s famed “Gardens by the Bay” is the biggest attraction in this Southeast Asian parliamentary republic. It has 101 hectares and houses more than a million plants from the five continents. Among these plants is a small donation that it received from the Lankaster Botanical Garden, located in Cartago.

    Adam Karremans, director of this space at the University of Costa Rica (UCR), confirmed the beautiful news of the flowering of Guaria Morada. The news was received by those responsible for the Gardens of the Bay, who were enthusiastic about this fact.

    Not only because these monocotyledonous plants withstood the week-long trip from Costa Rica to Singapore, made a couple of months ago. But Karremans also underlined the fact that the orchids managed to adapt to the climatic conditions of this territory of only 728.3 square kilometers.

    The director of the Lankaster Botanical Garden expressed his gratitude for this fact. He stressed that thousands of people will be able to appreciate one of our national symbols and, incidentally, that they are interested in knowing more about Costa Rica.

    Other donations from the Lankaster Garden

    This space has made other international donations. One of them was made at the Royal Gardens in London last year. The goal is for thousands of people to admire these Costa Rican orchids at a festival that will be dedicated to our country next year, Karremans said. Plants have also been delivered to the Netherlands.

    Highest concentration of orchids in the world

    Costa Rica is considered the country in the world with the highest concentration of orchids in relation to its size. Karremans explained that in the country there are 1,600 species of native plants reported out of a total of 30,000 that exist in the world. In this way, this Tico land is ahead of nations also rich in orchids such as Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil. In the Lankaster Botanical Garden alone there are 15,000 orchid plants, mostly for research by the UCR.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleFor the First Time, Costa Rica Obtains a Medal in the European Women’s Mathematics Olympiad
