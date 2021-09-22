Observe the Spectacular Drone Display That Illuminated the Sky of San José for the Celebration of Independence Bicentennial

After the afternoon rains during this past Wednesday night, the good weather appeared, as if it wanted to give space to the light show that illuminated the sky at around 10 at night. It was an exhibition with 500 drones, the first to be held in our country, which dazzled Costa Ricans.

The drones were specially designed to carry out these types of events. They are controlled by a custom program that automates the animation process. This allows different shapes to be designed in the sky.

Impressive light images

Spectators were able to witness figures allusive to the Costa Rican identity such as the Arenal Volcano, the map of Costa Rica and commemorative phrases for the Bicentennial. But the images of dripping coffee and a sloth bear were the most moving and applauded.

The display of lights was part of a show organized by the Municipality of San José and that began shortly after 8 p.m. at the National Stadium. A spectacular fireworks exhibition marked the end of the activity, thus culminating the celebrations for the Bicentennial of Costa Rica’s independence.