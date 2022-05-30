No More Masks in the Stadiums of Costa Rica

Unafut decided this past Wednesday that it will not apply the mandatory use of the mask in the First Division stadiums of Costa Rica. After Rodrigo Chaves’ decree, published in La Gaceta, the national soccer leadership decided to take advantage of it and made the decision.

“After an analysis by its legal department and presidency, it has made the decision to no longer require the use of the mask in official matches under its administration,” the entity said in a press release. The measure begins to take effect immediately with match day 21 of the Promerica League, which has games this week.

It will also apply for minor league games

After the fan returned to the stands of the national stadiums, one of the obligations was the use of the mask, beyond the fact that they were in an open space.

Continue taking care

Unafut was emphatic in telling the fan that they must continue to take care with precautionary measures against Covid-19. Those people who want to continue using the face mask will be able to do so without problem.

“In the coming days, Unafut will be reviewing with the corresponding authorities the validity and permanence of the special protocols implemented by Covid-19 in national football,” they said.