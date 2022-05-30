More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    No More Masks in the Stadiums of Costa Rica

    Unafut will not require it for the national tournament

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Unafut decided this past Wednesday that it will not apply the mandatory use of the mask in the First Division  stadiums of Costa Rica. After Rodrigo Chaves’ decree, published in La Gaceta, the national soccer leadership decided to take advantage of it and made the decision.

    “After an analysis by its legal department and presidency, it has made the decision to no longer require the use of the mask in official matches under its administration,” the entity said in a press release. The measure begins to take effect immediately with match day 21 of the Promerica League, which has games this week.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    It will also apply for minor league games

    After the fan returned to the stands of the national stadiums, one of the obligations was the use of the mask, beyond the fact that they were in an open space.

    Continue taking care

    Unafut was emphatic in telling the fan that they must continue to take care with precautionary measures against Covid-19. Those people who want to continue using the face mask will be able to do so without problem.

    “In the coming days, Unafut will be reviewing with the corresponding authorities the validity and permanence of the special protocols implemented by Covid-19 in national football,” they said.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleBe Prepared When Buying Restaurant Equipment
    Next articleWhat massive hack disrupted Costa Rica, and what does it show?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Pope Will Travel to Canada in July to Apologize for Abuse at Catholic Boarding Schools

    Pope Francis will visit Canada from July 24 to 30, on a trip during which he will publicly apologize...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER