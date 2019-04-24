Programmed obsolescence lives its maximum expression with mobile phones. And it is not necessarily that they stop working, but rather that the manufacturer’s update cycles push to renew the mobile. Most devices -especially those that are troublesome- end up being recycled. But the truth is that you can still breathe new life into these devices, by consecrating their use for different applications.

Transform your mobile into a ‘console’

With a huge catalog of games in both the Android Play Store and the Apple App Store, the old device can become a mini portable console for the little kids in the house that only connects to WiFi and serves to entertain them. While it is true that some modern games require a great processor power, there is a catalog of titles that require little capacity and are really addictive.

Your old mobile phone can be used as a portable mini console for video games

Remote control for TV

Why not using the old equipment as a remote control for the TV? Most TV manufacturers have a specific application through which you can manage the device and the old mobile offers a generous screen for it.

Alarm clock

It is possible that some member of the family does not have an alarm clock. Or simply does not trust to establish a single alarm in the morning. Well, the old mobile, before finishing recycling it, can serve as an alarm clock with either the native clock application or by installing an app dedicated to this function.

MP3 player

Before finishing recycling it, an obsolete mobile can still serve as an MP3 player to connect earphones and enjoy good music at home (streaming, if the device supports it, or downloaded on your mobile). And for those who have not started in the phenomenon of podcasts, the old device can be an excellent player of them.

Emergency phone

In case of emergency, you can call 112 regardless of whether a SIM is installed or not. In this way, and as long as we have it with the battery charged or plugged into the charger, anyone can call the emergency number if needed.

Donate your mobile for science

Although it is hard to believe, and as suggested by PCMag, various scientific organizations take advantage of this kind of equipment for their research. That is a sort of postmortem experiments, like IBM’s World Community Grid, which takes advantage of the “computing potential” of the mobile phone for different studies that everyone should revert for the benefit of humanity. It is, undoubtedly, the noblest end for a mobile that still works.