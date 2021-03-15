More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    New Costa Rican Law Seeks to Include all Menstrual Hygiene Products in the Basic Priority Goods “Basket”

    Initiative proposes that educational institutions incorporate menstrual education from the first cycle to diversified education

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    New Costa Rican Law Seeks to Include all Menstrual Hygiene Products in the Basic Priority Goods “Basket”

    Within the framework of International Women's Day, Tico deputy Carolina Hidalgo, presented a bill to promote and guarantee the...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Despite the Pandemic, Foreign Private Investment Continues to Generate Jobs in Costa Rica

    In just two and a half months of this year, 12 transnational companies announced new and millionaire investments in...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    How to Work Remotely Without Losing Your Health

    There is no doubt that the situation generated by COVID-19 has made us rethink many aspects, some intentionally and...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Within the framework of International Women’s Day, Tico deputy Carolina Hidalgo, presented a bill to promote and guarantee the Government’s actions in the area of menstrual health and hygiene. This is project 22.421 Menstruation and Justice, which aims to ensure that menstrual hygiene products have a reduced rate of Value Added Tax (VAT).

    Personal hygiene items including thin sanitary towels and menstrual pads are part of the basic priority goods basket; however, Hidalgo expressed through her social networks: “Not all women use the thin sanitary towel and therefore they need to buy other types.”

    Included in the Basic Priority Goods Basket

    The text of the project indicates: “The sales, as well as the imports or internations of the essential materials used to collect the female menstrual flow such as sanitary towels (disposable or reusable), panty liners, tampons, menstrual pads and others that are thus cataloged by the Ministry of Health. These products must be included in the Basic Priority Goods Basket”.

    Similarly, it mentions the declaration of: The National Day of Menstrual Hygiene on May 28th  and the duty of the National Institute of Women (INAMU) to develop campaigns for creating awareness about menstruation and the effects of painful female periods.

    Educational centers and prisons

    The initiative also proposes that educational institutions incorporate menstrual education from the elementary to diversified education. Likewise, that the Ministry of Justice and the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners incorporate public policies to educate about hygiene and menstrual health, in coordination with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) and the Ministry of Health.

    “We want that menstruation does not make us more vulnerable and more discriminated against. Educating and freeing menstruation from paying taxes is synonymous with social and tax justice for women,” said Hidalgo.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleDespite the Pandemic, Foreign Private Investment Continues to Generate Jobs in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    New Costa Rican Law Seeks to Include all Menstrual Hygiene Products in the Basic Priority Goods “Basket”

    Within the framework of International Women's Day, Tico deputy Carolina Hidalgo, presented a bill to promote and guarantee the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    COVID-19 Infections in Costa Rica Drop for the Eighth Week: No Canton is at High Risk

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The graph on the contagion of COVID-19 in Costa Rica leaves no room for doubt: the Pandemic is slowing down in the country and...
    Read more

    Do You Know Adults Over 80 Years Old in Costa Rica Who Have Not Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    There are 148,000 people, between 80 and more than 100 years old, according to statistics from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS). The...
    Read more

    Confront the Pandemic with Practical Advice From Neuropsychology

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    The brain has an area in charge of detecting threats against life and its integrity, it is called the cerebral amygdala, which also reacts...
    Read more

    Does Circumcision Protect Against HIV?

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    When we hear the word Pandemic we probably think of the unnameable that takes away our ability to perceive aromas and flavors, however, that...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years