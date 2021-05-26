More
    Search
    Economy
    Updated:

    New Catalog Will Verify the Authenticity of Costa Rican Honey

    This tool promises a "very high precision and an almost null margin of error"

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    New Catalog Will Verify the Authenticity of Costa Rican Honey

    With two illustrative catalogs, the National Beekeeping Chamber, with the support of the National Animal Health Service (Senasa), intends...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    “Río Cuarto”: Costa Rica’s Newest Canton Will Become a Tourist Destination

    Río Cuarto launched its canton brand, which includes a series of videos showing some of its natural attractions
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleGerman Carias -

    Resonance Costa Rica: Leading the Way in a More Radical Human Transformation

    Coronavirus, digital expansion, eco-sustainability and social disruption,
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    With two illustrative catalogs, the National Beekeeping Chamber, with the support of the National Animal Health Service (Senasa), intends to fight against the adulteration and fraud of Costa Rican honey.

    Through the “Honey Catalog”, users will be able to identify, through photographs, the 42 brands certified by the entity as honey, which have the support of the Department of Safety of Products of Animal Origin (DIPOA).

    Each certified honey has the CVO certificate issued by SENASA

    On the other hand, in the Syrup Catalog, you can find the two legal brands of syrups with honey, whose composition consists of honey and other components. In the country, it is legal to sell syrups with honey as long as its label indicates this circumstance.

    “Just as we would not allow someone to sell us fake milk as a dairy product, we must avoid it with honey as well. Behind the fraudulent honey what they hide are clandestine organizations, which profit from the good reputation of the honey generated by beekeepers, thus causing great economic losses, black money that does not generate taxes and irreparable damage to producers”, said the National Chamber of Beekeeping in an official statement.

    To report false or dubious honeys, you can enter Senasa through their email address.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    http://ResonanceCR.com/Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceTCRN S taff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous article“Río Cuarto”: Costa Rica’s Newest Canton Will Become a Tourist Destination
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    New Catalog Will Verify the Authenticity of Costa Rican Honey

    With two illustrative catalogs, the National Beekeeping Chamber, with the support of the National Animal Health Service (Senasa), intends...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Bets On the Spanish Market to Reactivate the Arrival of European Tourists to the Country

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    This Wednesday May 19th, the World Tourism Fair (Fitur) starts in the city of Madrid, Spain. The participation of Costa Rica, this year, becomes...
    Read more

    Costa Rican SMEs Will Be Able to Transform Themselves Thanks to Procomer’s “Green Growth” Program

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    To increase their competitiveness in the international market, the VI edition of the Green Growth program awarded 33 Costa Rican SMEs with non-reimbursable funds...
    Read more

    Sixth Consecutive Increase of Gasoline In Costa Rica: Recope Calls For An Increase Up to ¢ 34 In Fuels For June

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Oil Refinery (Recope) requested this May 14th an increase of up to ¢ 34 in the price of fuels, the sixth...
    Read more

    The Six Golden Rules Elon Musk Requires His Employees To Follow

    Economy TCRN STAFF -
    An instruction guide was recently revealed with six tips that billionaire Elon Musk gave his employees. Musk's training began in 2018, which was aimed...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »