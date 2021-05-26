Visit Alajuela And Discover An Ideal Place For Bird Watching

Costa Rica is a country recognized for being a paradise for bird watching lovers. In search of exploiting that attribute and especially that of the Alajuela area, the Chachagua Rainforest community created a tour next to the Children’s Eternal Forest. During the two-hour tour, you will be able to see about 63 species of birds.

“A guide explains about the geographical location of the reserve and the different species it houses; their eating, migratory and reproductive habits”, commented Johnny Hidalgo, tour coordinator.

Species present

Regarding the species that can be observed, Hidalgo indicated that the King Vulture, Tragones, Hummingbirds, Toucans, Aracarí, Blue Heron, Green Honeycreeper, Orange-chinned parakeet, Montezuma Oropendola, among others can be found.

The tour has a cost of US $ 40 per person and starts at 6:00 a.m. Those who wish to do so, can reserve their space through the email: [email protected].