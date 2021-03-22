More
    Monteverde is Close to Becoming the 83rd Canton of Costa Rica

    A well deserved recognition

    By TCRN STAFF
    The legislative bill that would turn Monteverde into a new Costa Rican canton is already in the National Assembly plenary, waiting for a motion to be presented for discussing it in the Municipal Affairs committee; otherwise, it would be voted on in the first debate.

    This initiative was born at the request of the residents of Monteverde. Civil organizations and more than 200 residents expressed the need for greater municipal autonomy, which would allow better planning, distribution and investment of the local budget. Currently Monteverde is a district of the central canton of Puntarenas, if this project is approved it would provide budget dependency.

    Totally ready in all aspects

    “It should be clarified that when Monteverde became a canton, it would not have to invest in infrastructure, in hiring personnel, or in the creation of new departments, because it already has what is necessary to provide municipal services and carry out its coordinating tasks,” said Carmen Chan, deputy who proposed the project.

