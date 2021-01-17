More
    Search
    AwarenessEnvironment
    Updated:

    Tico Municipalities must Protest Restrictions on Beaches, Say Deputies

    Health Ministry urges compliance of the sanitary measures

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Municipalities must Protest Restrictions on Beaches, Say Deputies

    The municipalities of Garabito and Quepos received a ministerial resolution to comply with established sanitary measures on the access...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Scientists closer to producing hydrogen from Water

    The dream of the scientific community of obtaining hydrogen from water is today increasingly close to becoming a reality,...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Hammerhead Sharks will remain on International Trade Protected List of Costa Rica

    The hammerhead shark will continue to be a prohibited species for international trade, said the Ministry of Agriculture and...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The municipalities of Garabito and Quepos received a ministerial resolution to comply with established sanitary measures on the access to beaches by tourists. The deputy of the New Republic bloc, Carmen Chan, sent a message to the municipal sector of the country, saying to “strongly protest” the restrictions on beaches. According to the legislator, it is time for the government of Carlos Alvarado to stop trampling on municipal autonomy.

    “The municipalities must give a hammer blow to the absurd restrictions on beaches. I hope that the municipalities and the coastal areas will join the fight for the good of the Costa Rican economy and the defense of the rights of citizens,” Chan said.

    Ministry of Health urges municipalities of Garabito and Quepos to comply with measures

    In her message, the legislator congratulated the Garabito Municipal Council for supporting Mayor Tobías Murillo’s decision to allow entry to the canton’s beaches until 6:00 p.m. However, this Friday the Ministry of Health issued a resolution to the municipalities of Quepos and Garabito, in order to urge compliance with the sanitary measures established in the framework of the Pandemic, such as the closure of beaches at 2:30 p.m. until January 17.

    “From the epidemiological point of view, it is essential to guarantee effective compliance with the sanitary measures established in the context of the national emergency, in order to safeguard the health of the population and in order to avoid saturation of health services”, says the resolution .

    The Minister of Health, Pedro González, emphasized that this document is an exhortation, but that if it is not complied with, the members of the Municipal Council are exposed to a specific health order for them, as well as are subject to a complaint from the Public Ministry for non-compliance.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleScientists closer to producing hydrogen from Water
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Municipalities must Protest Restrictions on Beaches, Say Deputies

    The municipalities of Garabito and Quepos received a ministerial resolution to comply with established sanitary measures on the access...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Scientists closer to producing hydrogen from Water

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The dream of the scientific community of obtaining hydrogen from water is today increasingly close to becoming a reality, which would leave behind the...
    Read more

    Hammerhead Sharks will remain on International Trade Protected List of Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The hammerhead shark will continue to be a prohibited species for international trade, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG). This despite a...
    Read more

    Costa Rica and Other Countries Launch Coalition to Conserve 30% of the Planet by 2030

    Environment Guillermo Agudelo -
    A coalition co-founded by Costa Rica and other countries this Monday in Paris intends to work on the conservation of the planet's biodiversity. It...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Launches $ 3.5 Million Funds to Protect 30% of its Marine Territory

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    30% of the national marine territory will have environmental protection between now and 2030, thanks to a Latin American fund of $ 3.5 million...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years