Monte Mar Finest Estate available in Manuel Antonio

This is simply the finest estate available in Manuel Antonio. A three-acre ridge top is the crown jewel of the El Salto community, a gated enclave with just 29 other neighbors scattered over 50 acres, located in the heart of M.A. Monte Mar Estate is comprised of a double lot, has its own security guard, paver stone driveway & parking and includes 3 residences, and three swimming pools with a total of approximately 19,000 of top-shelf construction. The southernmost building (Villa Celaje: 13,000+ feet2) is compromised of a 7 bedroom, 8 bathroom residence and one bedroom apartment on the lower level. This building has its own infinity edge swimming pool and pool-side outdoor kitchen area.

Additionally, there is a luxury 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom house (Villa Marbella: 4,000 feet2) with its own pool and also a very high quality two bedroom, 3 bathroom home (Casa Anaka: 2,000 feet2) also with its own pool. If this were not enough, the double lot and community zoning allow for the construction of another independent dwelling. Every square foot of the property is ocean, coastal, sunset and mountain view. The viewscape is phenomenal. The property is one of the highest hilltops on this part of the coast, so the views are 360 degrees, and the impressive panorama includes constant breezes – from the ocean during the day and the mountains at night.

The property was built as a family retreat but also can be rented to discerning groups for vacation purposes, weddings and other special events. There is no other single, residential property in M.A. which can accommodate more people (35), and certainly not at this level of comfort and style. Quality and high-level craftsmanship are the hallmarks of this fine estate. The finishes, material selections, hardware, furnishings, and décor have set a new bar for luxury in Manuel Antonio. With the Marina Pez Vela beginning to reach full stride and M.A. becoming a world-class destination, this is simply the best residential property available in our area.

