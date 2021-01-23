Mexico Recognizes Halt to Trump’s Wall and Return of Migrants

Mexico today celebrates Joe Biden’s executive order to interrupt the construction of Donald Trump’s border wall and the return of migrants, among the decisions made on the first day of his administration.

A note from the Ministry of Foreign Relations indicates that after these announcements by the new president, a fresh project is opened to give citizenship to migrants and protection of dreamers, are in line with the proposals of President Andrés Manuel LópezObrador .

Marcelo Ebrard, head of the secretariat, considered that the immigration initiative in favor of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, popularly known as DACA in English, opens a path towards dual citizenship for migrants .

That was one of the demands that LópezObrador presented to Biden in his time as Vice President of the Barack Obama administration, and he reiterated it yesterday in his morning press conference.

Very important for Mexico

For Mexico, it is very important that Biden’s first actions include the suspension of the Trump program that sent Central American asylum seekers to Mexico to wait there for the authorities’ decision on granting asylum, which took months and even years. The Foreign Ministry also expresses satisfaction with the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement on climate change and the World Health Organization.

Ready to collaborate

Separately, Roberto Velasco, in charge of directing North American policy at the Foreign Ministry, celebrated the actions announced by Biden and assured that the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to collaborate and support young dreamers through its consulates in the neighboring country.

Today, Thursday, registrations in the “Stay in Mexico” program, which allowed the Trump administration to return asylum seekers, will be suspended. Trump implemented this policy after the rebound in arrests on the border with Mexico, which in May 2019 reached the historical level of 132,856 cases.