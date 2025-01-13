More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Mel Gibson Considers Moving to Costa Rica After Los Angeles Fires Destroy His Malibu Home

    Mel Gibson might be on his way to a new life in Costa Rica After Los Angeles Fires

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Hollywood actor and director Mel Gibson is contemplating a move to Costa Rica following the devastating fires that recently swept through his Malibu neighborhood. During an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Gibson revealed that his house was engulfed in flames, and he is now seriously considering relocating to his property in Costa Rica.

    The Los Angeles wildfires, which have been raging for over a week, have caused widespread destruction, displacing thousands of residents and claiming numerous lives. Gibson’s home in Malibu was one of the many properties destroyed by the inferno. “My neighborhood looks like an inferno,” Gibson told Rogan, expressing his shock and sadness over the situation.

    Gibson, who has owned a property in Costa Rica for many years, spoke fondly of the Central American country during the podcast. “I have a place in Costa Rica, and I love it,” he said. “It’s a beautiful, peaceful area, not very touristy, and I feel very safe there.”

    The actor highlighted Costa Rica’s strong social policies, particularly its emphasis on education and healthcare, which he believes sets it apart from other countries in the region. “Costa Rica has never had a culture of death like some other Central American nations,” Gibson noted, adding that he finds the country’s natural beauty and tranquility appealing.

    While Gibson has not made a final decision, he acknowledged that the recent events have made him seriously consider making Costa Rica his permanent home. “It’s definitely an option,” he said. “I love the place, and it might be time to make it my main residence.”

    As the fires continue to rage and the community grapples with the aftermath, Gibson’s potential move to Costa Rica has sparked interest and curiosity among fans and media alike. Only time will tell if the actor will make the leap and start a new chapter of his life in the lush landscapes of Costa Rica.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBELEIDA DELGADO
    Previous article
    The Manzanillo Tree: Common on Costa Rican Beaches, Be Very Careful With Its Poison
    Next article
    The Costa Rican Ministry of Culture Will Promote Access to More Than 7 Thousand Activities in 2025

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    More Vacations for Costa Rica? The Law That Has Not Been Able To Move Forward

    In Costa Rica, there are several bills focused on the modification of working hours per week and vacations which,...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »